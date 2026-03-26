London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Digital Science, a leading technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce a new AI-powered feature for Altmetric that makes it easier to understand and communicate research impact.

The new Altmetric Attention Digest streamlines the process of demonstrating research value by automatically generating concise, narrative summaries of a research output's attention and influence.

This capability moves beyond simply quantifying mentions - it provides a deeper understanding of who's engaging with the research, how it's being received, and the nature of its real-world impact across diverse channels.

Available to users of Altmetric Explorer, this innovative feature is designed to address the growing challenge of translating complex research attention metrics into clear, credible, and actionable narratives.

Altmetric Attention Digest is ideal for researchers or research admin teams, medical affairs teams, pharma professionals, publishers assessing article performance and editorial strategy, and governments and funders who need to track the reach and influence of funded research.

The new tool enables users to:

Save time and maximize efficiency

Demonstrate impact effectively

Enhance reporting

Assess content performance

Make smarter, data-driven decisions

Miguel Garcia, VP of Product, Digital Science, said: "We're all interested in understanding how research impacts society, and although we already have solid ways of assessing academic impact, societal impact analyses could be improved.

"Altmetric has been counting mentions from multiple sources but it has been hard to explain how the research conversation proliferated, what were the main triggers and what real impact happened, especially at scale. Our dream at Altmetric has always been to provide a clean narrative for this.

"The new Altmetric Attention Digest leverages artificial intelligence to cut through data complexity, offering instant, comprehensive insights that empower users to understand the impact of research at a glance, gain strategic insights and make smarter decisions. It gets us much closer to that dream."

See more about Altmetric Attention Digest.

About Altmetric

Altmetric is a leading provider of alternative research metrics, helping everyone involved in research gauge the impact of their work. We serve diverse markets including universities, institutions, government, publishers, corporations, and those who fund research. Our powerful technology searches thousands of online sources, revealing where research is being shared and discussed. Teams can use our powerful Altmetric Explorer application to interrogate the data themselves, embed our dynamic 'badges' into their webpages, or get expert insights from Altmetric's consultants. Altmetric is part of the Digital Science group, dedicated to making the research experience simpler and more productive by applying pioneering technology solutions. Find out more at altmetric.com and follow @altmetric on X and @altmetric.com on Bluesky.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290042

Source: Digital Science