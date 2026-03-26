Government data reveals 2.5 GW of new solar added in 12-months period, the fastest pace for a decade. Deployment expected to accelerate as pipeline of utility-scale projects grows and subsidy support for residential installations kicks in.A surge in utility-scale solar deployment is driving PV capacity growth in the United Kingdom. Provisional government data records 22 GW of deployed solar at the end of February 2026, with a the pace of large-scale plant commissioning accelerating. Data from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) shows deployed solar capacity increased 2.5 ...

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