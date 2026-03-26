Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XII, L.P. has completed the acquisition of Alliance Ground International ("AGI"), a leading North American airport services provider.

"We are excited to partner with the AGI management team to drive the business forward," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "The company has a superior service offering and a track record of success across its integrated operations. We see opportunities to continue to invest in the business and its people to continue to grow its capabilities and ensure it remains best-in-class in delivering for the aviation industry."

"Today marks an important next step for AGI as we move forward in partnership with Lone Star," said Jared Azcuy, Chief Executive Officer of AGI. "Our commitment to safety, reliability, and operational service excellence remains unchanged. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver for our airline partners and reinforces that the platform we've built is not only proven, but positioned to lead the next phase of growth in our industry."

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Miami, AGI operates in over 60 airports in North America with a workforce of more than 12,000 professionals. Lone Star and AGI announced the transaction in January 2026.

About Alliance Ground International

Alliance Ground International is one of the fastest-growing U.S.-owned aviation handling companies in North America, providing cargo, ground, mail handling, security, and hospitality services. Headquartered in Miami, AGI employs more than 12,000 team members and operates at over 60 airports in the United States and Canada.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm with its principal office in London, UK advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for over 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 26 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $96 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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