Designed to deliver robust ESD/EFT protection and broad voltage compatibility in high-noise industrial systems

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) today announced an expansion of its industrial connectivity portfolio with the MxL8323x family of RS-485 RS-422 half-duplex transceivers, designed to deliver scalable data rates up to 50Mbps, robust ESD and EFT protection, and wide voltage compatibility for electrically harsh industrial applications. The lineup includes the MxL83232, MxL83233, MxL83234, MxL83235, and MxL83236, addressing the performance and reliability demands of modern industrial control systems.

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New RS-485 Transceivers deliver high ESD and EFT robustness and support 1.65V logic interfaces

The MxL8323x transceivers support data rates from 500kbps to 50Mbps, enabling system designers to balance performance, noise immunity, and EMI reduction across a wide range of industrial control applications. Multiple speed options within the family allow engineers to select the optimal device for each node, simplifying platform reuse while meeting diverse system requirements.

News Highlights

Scalable Performance: Data rate options from 500kbps to 50Mbps across the MxL8323x family.

Data rate options from 500kbps to 50Mbps across the MxL8323x family. Harsh Environment Robustness: Designed to withstand ±4kV IEC 61000-4-4 Electrical Fast Transient (EFT) events, ±8kV IEC 61000-4-2 contact ESD, and ±15kV air-gap ESD. An extended ±15V common-mode range enables stable communication in the presence of ground offset differences.

Designed to withstand ±4kV IEC 61000-4-4 Electrical Fast Transient (EFT) events, ±8kV IEC 61000-4-2 contact ESD, and ±15kV air-gap ESD. An extended ±15V common-mode range enables stable communication in the presence of ground offset differences. System Flexibility: 3.0V to 5.5V supply operation with a 1.65V-5.5V logic-level interface for variety of embedded systems and SoCs.

3.0V to 5.5V supply operation with a 1.65V-5.5V logic-level interface for variety of embedded systems and SoCs. Network Scalability: 1/8-unit-load receiver input impedance supporting up to 256 nodes

1/8-unit-load receiver input impedance supporting up to 256 nodes Industrial Operating Range: -40°C to +125°C with ±15V common-mode capability.

-40°C to +125°C with ±15V common-mode capability. Additional Benefits: Slew rate control, hot swap glitch protection, and ultra-low power shutdown modes

These capabilities make the MxL8323x family well suited for applications including smart factory automation, high-performance motor drives, HVAC systems, industrial computing, building security, and smart grid infrastructure.

The global RS-485 transceiver market remains strong, with a total addressable market of approximately $200 million in 2026 and projected to expand at a 5.4% CAGR through 2033, driven by increasing industrial automation, motor drive control, and smart grid infrastructure deployments, according to Data Insights Market, "RS485 Transceiver IC Market Expansion Growth Outlook 2026-2034.

"Industrial systems require robust communication links that can withstand high noise, wide voltage variations, and challenging environmental operating conditions," said Dr. Amit Bavisi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Analog Mixed Signal Business Unit at MaxLinear. "The MxL8323x family, which is currently ramping in production at several customers, addresses many of these requirements with scalable data rates up to 50Mbps, high ESD and EFT immunity, broad voltage-level compatibility, and support for large multi-drop networks. The flexible 1.65V to 5.5V logic-level interface enables direct connection to modern low-voltage MCUs, helping reduce system complexity, power consumption, and PCB area in space-constrained industrial designs."

"The MaxLinear MxL83234 delivers the precision and reliability our industrial customers depend on for advanced motor encoder systems," said Masahiro Ogura, Director, IN Product Department 3, Industrial Solution Company, Tokyo Electron Device Limited. "We're excited to support engineers with a solution that simplifies design while enhancing performance across demanding automation environments."

Availability Additional Information

The MxL83232, MxL83233, MxL83234, MxL83235, and MxL83236 are available now in RoHS-compliant, green/halogen free, industry standard packages.

Evaluation boards and samples are available at MxL83232, MxL83233, MxL83234, MxL83235, and MxL83236.

For more information on MaxLinear's complete portfolio of serial transceiver products, visit:

RS-485: https://www.maxlinear.com/RS485

RS-232: https://www.maxlinear.com/RS232

Multi-protocol: https://www.maxlinear.com/MP

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of RF, analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

For more information, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the capabilities of MaxLinear's transceiver products and the functionality, performance and benefits of such products, the market opportunity for MaxLinear's transceiver products and MaxLinear's ability to obtain market share in such markets; the potential growth of the transceiver market; and statements by MaxLinear's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Analog Mixed Signal Business Unit. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to: the capabilities of MaxLinear's technology; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of other trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers' expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of January 29, 2026, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

MaxLinear Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1 669.265.6083

dbrandenburg@maxlinear.com