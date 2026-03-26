5E Advanced Materials, Inc.: 5E Advanced Materials Advances Toward Offtake Agreements Following Customer Roadshow

5E Leadership Engages 12 Prospective Customers Across Key End Markets, Progressing Potential Long-Term Supply Agreements

Customer Engagement Accelerates Amid Tightening U.S. Boric Acid Supply

HESPERIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. ("5E" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FEAM)(ASX:5EA), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron derivative materials, today announced that its senior management team completed a customer roadshow with 12 prospective customers.

The roadshow follows the recent exit announcement of a domestic producer of boric acid, further tightening the boron supply chain and increasing customer focus on a secure, U.S.-sourced supply. This market dynamic reinforces the strategic importance of developing a reliable domestic supply chain.

Key Highlights

CEO, CFO, VP of Commercial Products, and VP of Operations met with 12 prospective customers across diverse industrial end markets, including ceramics, glass, cellulose insulation, ferroboron, biocidal and pesticidal applications, as well as distribution

Engagements included on-site facility tours and technical discussions regarding product specifications, logistics, and product qualification pathways

Multiple customers requested proposals and indicative commercial terms

These interactions lay the groundwork for potential long-term offtake agreements and project financing

The roadshow provided an opportunity for prospective customer decision-makers to engage directly with 5E's leadership team, review the Company's project timeline and discuss commercial structures and diligence topics relevant to potential project financing. The 5E team participated in three facility tours, gaining insight into boric acid applications that are critical to customers' industrial operations.

"The roadshow provided an important opportunity to engage with multiple prospective customers, discuss 5E, our plans to bolster the domestic boron supply chain and present commercial frameworks designed to support offtake agreements and underpin project finance," said Paul Weibel, Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by multiple requests for proposals and indicative terms. Equally important, the roadshow helped us better understand each customer's business needs and identify value-added collaboration opportunities that we believe can drive long-term partnerships."

About 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEAM) (ASX:5EA) is focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials, complemented by calcium-based co-products, and potentially other by-products such as lithium carbonate. The Company's mission is to become a supplier of these critical materials to industries addressing global decarbonization, energy independence, food, national security, and the defense sector. The Company believes factors such as government regulation and incentives focused on domestic manufacturing and supply chains and capital investments across industries will drive demand for end-use applications like solar and wind energy infrastructure, neodymium-iron-boron magnets, defense applications, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical material applications. The business is based on the Company's large domestic boron resource, which is located in Southern California and designated as Critical Infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and boron has been included on the U.S. Government's 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's ability to deliver proposals and indicative commercial terms; whether any proposals will result in definitive, bankable contracts; the Company's ability to negotiate and execute definitive offtake agreements on acceptable terms, or at all; the timing, structure, and outcome of customer qualification, testing and diligence processes; the Company's ability to supply product in the specifications, volumes, and timeframes required by customers; the Company's ability to access, secure, and maintain project financing or other financing on acceptable terms, or at all; and the extent to which reported domestic supply conditions persist. Any forward-looking statements are based on 5E's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 5E's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to 5E as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. 5E undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 5E's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of 5E.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR, LLC

FEAM@haydenir.com

Ph: +1 (480) 861-2425

Media Relations

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

team@pracommunications.com

Ph: +1 (604) 681-1407

SOURCE: 5E Advanced Materials, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/5e-advanced-materials-advances-toward-offtake-agreements-following-customer-roads-1152069