Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Ignites The Future Of Electric Mobility With Ultra-Fast Charging Breakthrough And Strategic Waymo Licensing Proposal

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK), an emerging force in next-generation electric vehicle infrastructure, today unveiled a transformative milestone that positions the company at the forefront of the global EV revolution.

At a time when speed, scalability, and efficiency define market leaders, Elektros has introduced a patented multi-plug EV charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1) engineered to dramatically reduce charging times from approximately one hour to as little as 5 to 7 minutes-unlocking a powerful new standard for electric mobility.

"First and foremost, we thank the Almighty God for this extraordinary opportunity to help lead a paradigm shift in electric mobility-transforming how the world recharges electric vehicles from hours into mere minutes," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "This is more than innovation-it is a strategic gateway to redefining the economics, accessibility, and scalability of EV infrastructure worldwide."

In alignment with this breakthrough, Elektros has formally submitted a strategic licensing proposal to Waymo LLC, a globally recognized leader in autonomous driving technology. This initiative reflects a deliberate move to align with industry pioneers capable of accelerating real-world deployment and large-scale adoption.

By directly addressing one of the most critical barriers to EV adoption-charging time-Elektros' technology creates a compelling opportunity for fleet operators, autonomous mobility providers, and infrastructure developers seeking faster turnaround, increased utilization, and stronger returns on capital.

Under the proposed agreement, Waymo would gain access to Elektros' patented technology for an initial one-year term from May 1, 2026 through May 1, 2027, with the potential for renewal upon mutual agreement.

Elektros believes this moment represents more than progress-it signals a decisive shift toward a future where time is no longer a limitation, but a competitive advantage. As global demand for efficient, high-performance EV infrastructure accelerates, Elektros stands ready to deliver solutions designed not just to participate in the market-but to lead it.

Patent Link:

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-ignites-the-future-of-electric-mobility-with-ultra-fast-charging-breakthrough-a-1152153