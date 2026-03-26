London-based hire signals continued global expansion and dedication to empowering agencies to combine human control with AI-driven innovation

Xnurta, the award-winning agentic AI-powered advertising platform in retail media, today announced that Luis Pedro Martinez has joined the company as Managing Director, Europe, based in London.

Martinez brings more than 15 years of experience across technology, retail media, and agency leadership, most recently serving as a VP at WPP Media UK. His appointment marks a significant step in Xnurta's international expansion and deepens its engagement with global brands and agency partners navigating the shift toward AI-driven advertising.

"At Xnurta, we're focused on building the future of retail media through AI," said Kashif Zafar, CEO of Xnurta. "Luis brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and hands-on experience scaling commerce within global agencies. As brands and agencies look to move faster and operate more intelligently, his leadership will be instrumental in helping them unlock the full potential of AI-driven advertising."

Martinez began his career in digital advertising roles at Microsoft and Amazon, where he spent over a decade working at the intersection of data, infrastructure, and retail media during his formative years. He later joined Jellyfish, helping scale the agency's Amazon practice into one of the largest in Europe, managing over $100 million in media. That model ultimately became a foundation for commerce capabilities within WPP.

At WPP, Martinez played a key role in advancing commerce media strategy during a period of transformation. He grew his team from 20 to 65 people, consolidating all commerce staff under one practice.

"Commerce media is entering a new phase where AI is not just optimizing campaigns, but driving decision-making," said Martinez. "Xnurta is built natively for that future. It brings together measurement, intelligence, and automation in a way that reflects where the market is going."

Based in London, Martinez will lead Xnurta's European operations, focusing on expanding partnerships with brands and agencies, supporting omnichannel commerce strategies, and accelerating adoption of AI-powered advertising solutions across the region.

About Xnurta

Xnurta is the leading agentic AI-powered ad management platform for brands, sellers and agencies. Its AI Copilot powers over 2M bidding decisions per day on Amazon and Walmart, while its AMC Hub empowers brands to better understand their data with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, no-code pre-built models, and custom audience creation. Xnurta is the only Amazon Advertising technology partner platform to win the Amazon Technology Innovation Award two years in a row. Thousands of brands and agencies trust Xnurta to power their eCommerce advertising including Lenovo, Govee, Orolay, Greenworks, Jackery, Anker, and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.xnurta.com

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Contacts:

Nathan Ramsey

nathan@chimneyrockadvisors.com

(434) 202-3076