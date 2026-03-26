Netflix is forecast to reach over 1 billion monthly active users globally by 2027, while YouTube is expected to approach 3 billion users worldwide according to Omdia.

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Netflix and YouTube are the first choice video services in France

The new data, presented by Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media Entertainment at Omdia, at Series Mania, showcases how global platforms are reshaping video consumption across Europe.

During her session with Justine Ryst, Managing Director of YouTube France and Southern Europe, Aguete highlighted that Netflix and YouTube are the leading first-choice options for video services in France, ahead of traditional broadcasters and pay TV. Netflix leads the market at 18%, followed by YouTube at 12%.

The session, "How to Turn YouTube into an Asset for Your Series?", underlined the evolving role of YouTube in the content ecosystem. While there is significant audience overlap between YouTube and major French broadcasters such as France TV, TF1+, and M6+, the data also shows that a substantial portion of YouTube's audience sits outside these services, making it a critical platform for incremental reach.

This dual-dynamic positions YouTube as both a complementary platform enhancing reach among existing TV audiences and a gateway to new viewers that broadcasters may not otherwise capture.

In the UK, the market reflects a balanced ecosystem between global and local players. Netflix (17%), Sky (15%), and YouTube (9%) rank as the leading first-choice services, highlighting the continued relevance of premium pay TV alongside streaming.

"Scale and reach are critical, but so is complementarity. Platforms like YouTube not only amplify content but also unlock entirely new audiences, while Netflix continues to lead in premium storytelling and engagement," said Rua Aguete.

The findings reinforce a key industry shift: success increasingly depends on combining global scale with local relevance, leveraging platforms not just as competitors, but as strategic partners to grow total audiences.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com