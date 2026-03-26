Dematic to Debut New Command Center Analytics Platform at MODEX 2026

Attendees can experience live demonstrations at booth B11919 and hear expert insights during the show

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, will debut its new advanced analytics platform, Dematic Command Center, at MODEX 2026 (April 13-16) in Atlanta, Georgia. The company will also showcase its latest automation innovations and refreshed brand experience at booth B11919.

"Our customers are navigating increasing complexity and unprecedented pressure to operate faster, more reliably, and with greater agility," said Mike Larsson, Dematic president and KION executive board member. "Dematic Command Center transforms operational data into clear insight and decisive action, helping customers optimize performance and drive meaningful operational impact. The launch of this solution coupled with Dematic's refreshed brand vision reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer success, and we're excited to introduce both at MODEX."

Introducing Dematic Command Center

Dematic Command Center is designed to provide real-time visibility, advanced analytics, and actionable insights across warehouse operations. This vendor-agnostic, centralized intelligence platform enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Attendees can view live demonstrations of Dematic Command Center alongside interactive automation showcases, technology displays, and customer case studies.

Additional Booth Highlights

In-Booth Press Conference : On April 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET, Mike Larsson, Dematic president and KION executive board member, and Chris Steiner, Dematic senior vice president of product management, will host a press briefing to discuss the launch of Dematic Command Center, its strategic impact for customers, and broader trends shaping intelligent automation.

New Brand Identity : MODEX 2026 will also mark the debut of Dematic's refreshed visual and messaging framework, reflecting the company's continued evolution and commitment to innovation.

Interactive LSS Experience : Visitors can explore the eight core offerings within Dematic's Lifecycle Solutions and Services (LSS) portfolio in an interactive digital dashboard.

Spotlight on Industry Partnerships: Learn about Dematic's strategic collaborations and partner integrations, including AutoStore, Eurofork, and fellow KION brand, Linde.

Expert Insights on the Future of Supply Chain Technology

Dematic experts will also share insights during educational sessions throughout the show:

April 13 | 2:30 p.m. ET: Brett Webster, director of product management, will present "Putting Warehouse Data to Work: Real-Time Visibility for Operational Gains".

April 14 | 3:45 p.m. ET: Dean Priebe, senior director of flexible automation, will participate in the panel, "Robotic Picking: The ROI Reality Check".

April 15 | 3:45 p.m. ET: Celeste Chartier, solution consulting manager, highlights how to "Solve Your Biggest Ops Headaches in Under an Hour".

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic delivers intelligent automation solutions for the supply chain that adapt to change, maximize productivity and capacity, reduce risk, and create lasting competitive advantage. Drawing on the combined expertise of more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Dematic develops, implements, and supports operations featuring advanced technologies and software. With consulting, research, engineering, manufacturing, and service centers in over 26 countries, Dematic is a trusted partner for distributors, warehouses, and manufacturers globally. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION, the Supply Chain Solutions Company.

Media Contact:

Mandi Baronas

Senior Manager Marketing Communications

mandi.baronas@dematic.com

dematic.com

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

SOURCE: Dematic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dematic-to-debut-new-command-center-analytics-platform-at-modex-2026-1151529