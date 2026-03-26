New to The Street's Esteemed Client Roadzen Wins "InsurTech Solution of the Year" at 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

NASDAQ:RDZN Honored Alongside Mastercard, Capital One, and Moody's as New to The Street Expands National Media Coverage

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / New to The Street, the premier financial media platform broadcasting as sponsored programming on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television, proudly announces that its esteemed client, Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq:RDZN), has been named "InsurTech Solution of the Year" at the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, one of the most competitive and globally recognized programs in financial technology.

Selected from over 4,500 nominations across more than 20 countries, Roadzen's AI-powered claims platform was recognized by an independent panel of industry experts for its innovation, performance, ease of use, and advanced functionality. This distinction places Roadzen among an elite group of 2026 award winners, including Mastercard, Capital One, Intuit, Moody's, NerdWallet, FIS, and Webull.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards, part of the globally recognized Tech Breakthrough program, honor excellence across digital banking, payments, personal finance, wealth management, fraud protection, RegTech, and InsurTech-highlighting the most innovative companies shaping the future of financial services.

Roadzen continues to lead at the intersection of artificial intelligence, insurance, and mobility, delivering transformative solutions that enable insurers, automakers, and fleet operators to better predict risk, automate claims, and create seamless, embedded insurance experiences. With thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company is rapidly scaling its platform across global markets.

As part of its ongoing strategic partnership, New to The Street will amplify Roadzen's achievement through its powerful, integrated media ecosystem, including:

National television broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg

Long-form executive interviews filmed at the Nasdaq MarketSite and NYSE

High-frequency TV commercial distribution

Dominant outdoor billboard placements across Times Square and the NYC Financial District

Digital amplification to a combined audience of over 5 million subscribers across YouTube and social platforms

Earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates nationwide

"Roadzen's recognition at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards is a clear validation of its leadership in AI-driven insurance technology," said Vince Caruso CEO and CO-Founder NTTS. "We are proud to work alongside companies like Roadzen that are not only innovating at a high level but executing globally and delivering real, measurable impact across the financial ecosystem."

With this latest award, Roadzen further strengthens its position as a category-defining insurtech platform, continuing to attract attention from institutional investors, strategic partners, and global markets.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. The company develops advanced technologies that help insurers, automakers, and fleets predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless insurance experiences. Roadzen's work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from leading publications including Forbes and Fortune. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen operates across the U.S., U.K., and India.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the most powerful financial media platforms in the industry, combining national television broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg with one of the largest business-focused YouTube channels and a dominant outdoor advertising footprint in Times Square and the NYC Financial District. The platform delivers unmatched visibility through long-form TV, digital distribution, earned media, and iconic billboard placements.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-roadzen-wins-%22insurtech-solution-of-the-yea-1152217