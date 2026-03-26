Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") today announced the deployment of AI-driven creative generation systems across its e-commerce operations.

Using advanced prompt engineering, the Company is producing and testing high volumes of advertising creatives with improved quality, targeting precision, and speed. This enables rapid identification and scaling of high-performing campaigns while maintaining cost efficiency.

"AI allows us to generate, test, and optimize creatives at a scale and speed that would not be possible manually," said Christine Bieri, CTO of American Nortel Communications, Inc. "This directly improves our marketing performance and responsiveness to market trends, allowing us to dynamically manage advertising cost, refine audience targeting, and continuously adjust campaign strategies based on real time performance data. Further, we analyze tens of thousands of products for presentation on our site. This analysis involves product margins, CPP (cost per product), advertising costs, delivery rates, and customer satisfaction. Without AI, this massive analysis would be virtually impossible."

The Company continues to expand its use of AI across its India sales operations, where thousands of orders are sold and processed monthly. With a population of 1.4 billion people and over 400 million middle class consumers, India represents one of the world's most lucrative markets for e-commerce. ARTM's marketplace features a varied and updated selection of products tailored to the current needs and preferences of Indian consumers. Further, with 86% of India's population having access to a mobile phone, this makes e-commerce an incredible market.

About American Nortel Communications, Inc.

American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) is a forward-looking communications and e-commerce company focused on innovative technologies, global partnerships and delivering value through diverse product lines. With a commitment to growth, innovation and customer satisfaction, the Company continues to expand its presence across key markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

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Source: American Nortel Communications, Inc.