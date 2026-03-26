Hongyuan Green Energy (Hysolar) says it plans to take control of Wuxi Suntech Solar Power through a court-led restructuring that transfers core assets into a new entity while isolating legacy debt.Hongyuan Green Energy has signed a restructuring investment agreement to acquire control of Wuxi Suntech Solar Power, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The plan, approved by creditors on March 24, still requires formal court approval before it can take effect. The transaction uses a "new entity plus asset transfer" structure. A new company, referred to as New Suntech, will be established ...

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