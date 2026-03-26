Researchers in Canada found that semi-transparent cadmium telluride and low-transparency crystalline silicon solar panels can boost turnip root and leaf yields in agrivoltaic systems by optimizing light quality, distribution, and heat stress. Their study highlights that PV module type, transparency, and spectral transmission must be carefully matched to plant physiology to maximize both crop productivity and renewable energy generation.Researchers at the University of Western Ontario in Canada have examined the effects of thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) and crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar ...

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