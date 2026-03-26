Experience the Emotional Conclusion of Max and Chloe's Saga

Today, SQUARE ENIX launched LIFE IS STRANGE: REUNION, the latest entry in the critically acclaimed narrative adventure franchise LIFE IS STRANGE. The game is now available for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows.

Watch the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/k3AAYA7Xrb8

Developed by Deck Nine Games, LIFE IS STRANGE: REUNION is the emotional conclusion to Max Caulfield and Chloe Price's time-traveling saga. After 11 years, Max and Chloe reunite to solve another timeline-spanning mystery, this time to stop a raging inferno from destroying Max's beloved Caledon University. For the first time, players will step into the shoes of both heroines during the same game and use each character's unique abilities to solve puzzles, collect information and save as many people as they can.

In LIFE IS STRANGE: REUNION, players will once again visit Caledon University, where Max Caulfield works as a photography teacher. Returning from a weekend away, Max finds her beloved Caledon ablaze, as a raging inferno destroys the hallowed grounds and ends the lives of Max's friends, students and faculty alike. Max only escapes the devastation due to her Rewind power returning from the original LIFE IS STRANGE - a supernatural ability that lets her reverse time.

That's when Chloe Price arrives at Caledon, much to Max's surprise: a shocking repercussion of Max's merging of the timelines at the end of LIFE IS STRANGE: DOUBLE EXPOSURE. Haunted by nightmares of a past she never lived, and with her grip on reality unravelling, Chloe needs Max's help.

Players will use Max's Rewind power to undo and redo decisions, change the course of conversations and manipulate the environment to solve four-dimensional puzzles, and use Chloe's Backtalk ability, quick wits, and take-no-prisoners attitude to sway key suspects and go where Max can't.

This game builds on all the character-led, grounded storytelling for which the LIFE IS STRANGE series is known, with meaningful choices that affect the outcome of a dramatic and surprising narrative all culminating in an epic climax that serves as a finale to the Max and Chloe saga.

LIFE IS STRANGE: REUNION is now available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Windows Store. Additionally, the game is available in multiple editions, including Standard, Deluxe and Twin Pack. Full details about each edition can be found at lifeisstrange.com.

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About Deck Nine Games

Deck Nine is an independent game developer dedicated to forging stories and gameplay into transformative entertainment experiences. Based in Westminster, Colorado, Deck Nine is best known for its work on the recent games in the award-winning Life is Strange series, published by Square Enix. This includes Life is Strange: True Colors, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. Deck Nine's talented team of developers have won awards for their work in films, TV, and videogames. For more information on Deck Nine, visit www.DeckNineGames.com.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX and TAITO branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY, which has sold over 209 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST, which has sold over 97 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

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Contacts:

SQUARE ENIX

CHAD CONCELMO

cconcelmo@us.square-enix.com