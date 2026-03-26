• 45% of C-level executives plan to establish a U.S. legal entity within the next 12 months; a further 27% say they will consider entry within two to three years

• 65% cite supply chain or manufacturing efficiency as the primary driver for U.S. expansion

• 88% identify federal and state tax reporting as the most burdensome area of U.S. compliance

Nearly half (45%) of global C-suite leaders plan to establish a legal entity in the United States within the next 12 months, highlighting continued demand for access to the U.S. market. This finding from the latest research by CSC-the leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions-demonstrates the U.S. continues to attract investment from around the world, even as companies face an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

CSC surveyed 300 C-level executives at large organizations headquartered in Europe, the U.K., Asia Pacific, and South America to examine global sentiment toward U.S. market entry, including expansion plans, strategic drivers, and regulatory challenges.1 CSC's report Navigating U.S. Market Entry: Insights, Risks, and Opportunities for Global Businesses details the results.

The research highlights strong forward momentum toward U.S. expansion. In addition to the 45% planning to establish an entity within the next 12 months, a further 27% say they will consider entry over the next two to three years.

Operational and strategic benefits are the dominant drivers for expansion. Almost two-thirds of the executives (65%) cite supply chain or manufacturing efficiency as the main motivation for establishing a U.S. presence. Strategic positioning-including partnerships and mergers and acquisitions opportunities-is cited by 56% of respondents, while 56% also highlight access to capital markets as a key motivator.

"We're seeing a clear trend of U.K., European, and Asia-Pacific multinationals incorporating a U.S. entity to reach the approximately 340 million consumers or investors in the U.S.," said Myrna Reijnders, market leader, Americas at CSC. "It's a significant movement across sectors-from retail, real estate, insurance, healthcare, and biotech to energy, AI, and technology, including critical infrastructure, such as data centers."

Despite strong enthusiasm, companies acknowledge entering the U.S. market is far from straightforward. Almost nine-in-10 (88%) respondents view federal and state tax reporting as the most burdensome compliance requirement, followed closely by employment and labor regulations (80%).

Many companies underestimate the realities of operating in the U.S. Half (50%) of companies with some degree of U.S. presence say they were surprised by the complexity of tax and financial reporting requirements once operations were underway.

As a result, they increasingly see outsourcing as a practical strategy for managing compliance and operational risk. A significant 79% of executives indicate they will likely outsource U.S. compliance or governance functions to a specialist provider, with 62% stating this is "very likely."

"Companies assume doing business in the U.S. means you're working in one jurisdiction. But rules and requirements can vary at the federal, state, and local levels," added Jenn Kenton, chief commercial officer at CSC. "That's where the challenge lies. Successfully setting up and maintaining a U.S. business means navigating those differences. It's also where CSC has supported companies for over 125 years. Our goal is to ensure companies are set up to operate and remain compliant in the U.S. and beyond."

CSC has been helping organizations incorporate, operate, and maintain compliance in the United States since 1899. Today, the company provides U.S. governance and compliance services, including registered agent representation in all 50 states, entity formation and management, annual report filing, business license management, and compliance monitoring to help organizations maintain good standing.

To download a copy of CSC's Navigating U.S. Market Entry: Insights, Risks, and Opportunities for Global Businesses, visit cscglobal.com/service/campaigns/us-market-entry-report/

1CSC, in partnership with PureProfile, surveyed 300 C-level executives at large organizations headquartered in Europe, the U.K., Asia Pacific, and South America to understand their strategies, priorities, and challenges when expanding into the United States.

About CSC

CSC is the leading provider of business administration and compliance solutions, offering industry-leading expertise and unmatched global reach to alternative fund managers and capital markets participants. Leveraging deep institutional experience and a tailored approach, CSC delivers a comprehensive suite of fund administration, trust, agency, and compliance services to support a wide range of private and public market transactions, complex fund strategies, and scalable operations.

As the trusted partner of choice for more than 75% of the PEI 300 and 90% of the Fortune 500, CSC helps clients navigate operational and transactional complexities across more than 140 jurisdictions and various asset classes. With extensive worldwide capabilities, our expert teams provide solutions tailored to each client's needs. Privately held and professionally managed since 1899, we combine global reach, local expertise, and innovative solutions to help our clients succeed.

We are the business behind business. Learn more at cscglobal.com.

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