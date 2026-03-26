The combination connects AI-driven financial and operational planning, analytics and execution across Microsoft Excel and Power BI, removing decision latency for Microsoft-centric enterprises.

Vena, the AI-powered Orchestrated Performance Management platform purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Acterys, the leading Microsoft Power BI-based operational planning and app development platform. The move strengthens Vena's Orchestrated Planning solution and begins phased integration of the two platforms.

Modern enterprises are struggling to keep up with the volatility and dynamism of the markets they serve. Market drivers and signals shift rapidly, and the ability to assess, plan and execute with confidence and speed is more important than ever. These forces, combined with overwhelming data density and disparity, have created a new constraint: decision latency-the time between signal and action. As that gap widens, confidence erodes and competitive advantage is lost. Orchestrated Planning removes decision latency by harmonizing data, people, processes and agentic capabilities to help organizations move at the speed of the market.

Vena provides a governed, finance-orchestrated planning engine designed from the ground up to unlock the full power of Microsoft Excel and harness its increasing accessibility and reach through emerging LLM tools such as Microsoft Copilot and Claude. The Vena Platform and Vena AI agents help finance teams accelerate planning, analysis and execution with AI-driven decision-making in their natural flow of work within the tool they know and love.

Acterys extends Vena's offerings into advanced operational planning and application development through proprietary Power BI write-back and multidimensional modeling aligned with Microsoft Fabric. This enables IT and Finance teams to build quickly and securely within a trusted, governed environment that empowers organizations to plan and run better within Power BI and Fabric.

The better-together power of the two platforms will be unlocked immediately with data and process integration, enabling customers to deploy Orchestrated Planning across Finance, IT and their business stakeholders. Acterys CEO Mike Zack will continue to lead Acterys as General Manager, focused on scaling enterprise operational planning. Acterys Chief Technology Officer Hesam Ziaei joins Vena as VP, R&D, partnering on a unified roadmap with agentic functionality embedded across the platforms.

"Closing this acquisition expands how our customers can orchestrate data, people and agents to plan better and achieve more," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "With Acterys, we're extending our reach deeper into the Microsoft ecosystem to help organizations turn decisions into on-time execution with confidence."

"Acterys brings operational planning and execution directly into Power BI and Fabric," said Mike Zack, General Manager, Acterys. "Together with Vena, we extend planning beyond finance-connecting decisions in Excel to governed execution in Power BI so organizations can act with greater control and clarity."

Both Vena and Acterys remain available via the Microsoft Marketplace.

About Vena

Vena is a Microsoft-native Orchestrated Performance Management platform that enables financial and operational planning, consolidation and close, analytics and execution across Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Azure and Fabric. With a governed, AI-ready data foundation and agentic AI embedded in planning workflows, Vena helps organizations make better decisions and execute on time with confidence. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Vena to perform better and achieve more. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About Acterys

Acterys provides enterprise-grade planning, analytics and application development solutions for Microsoft Power BI, Azure and Fabric. Its modular, scalable platform empowers organizations to build connected, data-driven applications at scale. Visit Acterys.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326599107/en/

Contacts:

Jonathan Paul

Vice President, Content Marketing

Jpaul@venacorp.com