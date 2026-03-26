GSCF Launches C4: Connected Capital Control Center

Delivering Visibility and Control to Corporates, Banks & Asset Managers

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced the launch of Connected Capital Control Center(C4) - a servicing platform designed to help banks, asset managers and enterprise corporates originate, manage and analyze working capital with greater visibility, control and confidence across multiple programs.

Built to support GSCF's Connected Capital ecosystem and the broader market landscape, C4 addresses a growing market need: organizations are deploying multiple working capital programs across regions, funders, insurers and service providers, yet lack a single source of truth to track exposure, liquidity, cost and risk across their entire portfolio of programs.

C4 consolidates program data and workflows into one unified control layer for programs serviced by GSCF or external providers, enabling financial institutions and enterprises to scale working capital more efficiently while reducing operational friction and risk.

"As working capital portfolios grow more complex, fragmented views and manual oversight aren't sustainable," said Doug Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of GSCF. "C4 brings portfolio-level clarity to enterprises and their funding partners - so decisions can be made with confidence, limits can be enforced proactively, and working capital can be deployed more strategically across the global ecosystem."

C4 for Enterprise Corporates: Advanced Intelligence for the Office of the CFO

For global enterprises relying on multiple working capital programs across regions, funders and administrators to drive liquidity and fuel growth, C4 provides a single, aggregated view of all working capital activity to eliminate data silos and enable centralized oversight.

Key capabilities for corporates include:

Aggregated Data Views: A single source of truth consolidating all working capital programs, regardless of funder or platform

A single source of truth consolidating all working capital programs, regardless of funder or platform Portfolio-Level Intelligence: Holistic visibility across regions, buyers, suppliers and counterparties to support CFO- and Treasurer-level decisioning

Holistic visibility across regions, buyers, suppliers and counterparties to support CFO- and Treasurer-level decisioning Cross-Funder Transparency: Clear insight into funding flows, utilization and pricing across multiple banks and capital partners

Clear insight into funding flows, utilization and pricing across multiple banks and capital partners Global Operational Workflows: Standardized and automated processes designed for multi-region, multi-funder environments

Standardized and automated processes designed for multi-region, multi-funder environments Exposure and Concentration Management: Program- and portfolio-level analytics to identify risk, adjust limits and optimize capital allocation

By unifying data and decisioning at the portfolio level, C4 allows enterprises to move beyond reactive reporting and manage working capital as a strategic asset.

C4 for Banks: Scaling Working Capital with Confidence and Control

For trade finance and structured working capital teams, C4 delivers real-time visibility and embedded controls across multi-program and multi-funder portfolios to enable faster origination, stronger governance and scalable growth.

Key capabilities for banks include:

Portfolio-Level Visibility: A consolidated, real-time view of exposure across obligors, regions, insurers and structures

A consolidated, real-time view of exposure across obligors, regions, insurers and structures Built-In Limit Management: Embedded credit limits, concentration thresholds, alerts and automated "pause" mechanisms

Embedded credit limits, concentration thresholds, alerts and automated "pause" mechanisms Streamlined Accounts Receivable: Standardized AR processes that scale from simple programs to complex, insured structures

Standardized AR processes that scale from simple programs to complex, insured structures Co-Origination and Extended Capacity: A unique combination of servicing expertise and funding capabilities that expands balance-sheet flexibility

C4 empowers banks to shift from a model of program-by-program oversight to true portfolio management, reducing blind spots while increasing confidence in the ability to grow with efficiency and discipline.

A Control Center Built for Scale, Not Silos

Unlike today's working capital landscape that can be fragmented across operations, technology and data, C4 is designed as a portfolio-level control layer that integrates technology with GSCF's world-class managed services. Backed by more than 30 years of experience operating complex working capital programs globally, GSCF embeds operational precision directly into the platform - allowing clients to offload complexity while fully retaining control.

"C4 addresses the needs of banks and enterprises today while supporting their growth across multiple programs, partners and jurisdictions," said Shannon Dolan, Chief Product Officer of GSCF. "By consolidating data, limits, workflows and decisioning into one control center, C4 will help teams act faster, reduce risk and continuously optimize working capital performance at scale."

"The evolution of working capital management is moving beyond process efficiency toward liquidity orchestration. As enterprises and their financial partners deploy programs across an increasingly complex ecosystem of funders, regions and structures, the demand for portfolio-level visibility and control is intensifying. C4 reflects where the market is heading - a unified control layer that enables CFOs and Treasurers to manage liquidity not just as an operational necessity, but as a driver of business performance and resilience," said Senior Research Director, IDC Enterprise Applications, Kevin Permenter.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The Company enables corporates and financial partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. We originate, manage and analyze working capital programs through our innovative Working Capital as a Service offering, combining the power of a configurable and comprehensive technology platform, expert services and a Connected Capital ecosystem of alternative capital solutions and bank capital. GSCF's team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries to solve global working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Natalie Silverman

Chief Marketing Officer at GSCF

natalie.silverman@gscf.com

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