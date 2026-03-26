Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Camelback Integrated Health and Wellness, a Phoenix-based psychiatry and mental health clinic, has announced the availability of TMS for OCD, expanding access to one of the most clinically significant advances in non-invasive mental health treatment in recent years.

The clinic, located at 4527 N. 16th St., Suite 201, has offered TMS as part of its integrative care model for some time. But the formal addition of OCD as a targeted indication marks a meaningful step forward for Phoenix-area residents who have struggled to find effective treatment options for a condition that is frequently misunderstood and underserved.

TMS works by delivering precisely targeted magnetic pulses to specific regions of the brain responsible for mood regulation, compulsive thought patterns, and behavioral control. The treatment is non-invasive, requires no anesthesia, and is performed in an outpatient setting. Most sessions last under an hour. Patients remain fully awake and can typically resume normal daily activities immediately afterward.

Dr. Robbie Westerman, DNP-PMHNP, Chief Medical Officer at Camelback Integrated Health and Wellness, emphasized the significance of expanded TMS access for OCD patients specifically. "OCD can be completely debilitating," Dr. Westerman said. "People living with this condition often spend years cycling through medications and therapies that don't fully work. TMS gives us a powerful additional tool, and we want the Phoenix community to know it's available to them here."

In addition to OCD, Camelback Integrated Health and Wellness currently provides TMS therapy for depression, anxiety, addiction recovery, process addictions, autism, and cognitive decline and dementia. That breadth reflects the clinic's broader philosophy: that mental and behavioral health conditions rarely exist in isolation, and that effective care must address the whole person.

For many Phoenix residents, cost has historically been a barrier to pursuing TMS treatment. Camelback Integrated Health and Wellness accepts insurance and encourages prospective patients to contact the clinic directly to verify their coverage. The availability of insurance reimbursement significantly changes the accessibility calculation for patients who might otherwise have assumed the treatment was out of reach.

The clinic operates Monday - Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., making appointments feasible for working adults, students, and caregivers who cannot easily access care during traditional business hours. Phoenix is home to a large and growing population, with a significant number of younger residents associated with Arizona State University and its surrounding communities. Access to flexible, evidence-based mental health care is increasingly essential in a city of this scale.

Camelback Integrated Health and Wellness offers a full spectrum of behavioral health services alongside TMS, including psychiatry, medication-assisted treatment, outpatient mental health care, GeneSight genetic testing, and both intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for substance use.

Phoenix residents interested in learning more about TMS for OCD or any other condition are encouraged to call (480) 631-9623 or visit camelbackintegratedhealth.com to schedule a consultation.

Email: info@camelbackrecovery.com

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Source: GetFeatured