FlyGuys: LFT Fiber's Powered by Connectivity Summit Showcases How Technology is Preserving Acadiana's Culture With Project LFT HOPE

FlyGuys digitally preserves key structures at historic Vermilionville, expanding access to Acadiana's cultural heritage at hope.lftfiber.com

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / On Thursday, March 19th, industry leaders, visionaries, and changemakers gathered at historic Vermilionville for LFT Fiber's 2nd Annual Powered by Connectivity Summit.

Acadiana thrives on connection, whether it's the culture that unites the region, the businesses that drive it, or the technology powering its future. The summit focused on real stories, practical solutions, and meaningful collaboration, offering insightful sessions, expert panels, and networking opportunities to help attendees stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

One of the featured discussions, "Digital Bridges - Linking Heritage with Tomorrow's Technology," brought this concept to life through immersive 3D storytelling of Vermilionville. The session demonstrated how modern tools and fiber connectivity are making history more interactive, expanding tourism opportunities, and ensuring cultural landmarks remain accessible for future generations.

As part of this initiative, LFT Fiber partnered with Lafayette-based FlyGuys, a nationwide reality-data-capture tech company, to digitally document Vermilionville in a collaboration titled Project LFT HOPE (Honor, Observe, Preserve, Educate). Using advanced yet accessible methods, FlyGuys created detailed 3D models, often called "digital twins," that replicate real-world environments in a virtual space. The result is a lasting digital record that allows people to explore these cultural spaces remotely, regardless of whether they can visit in person.

"Our goal has always been to use connectivity to bring people closer together, to give anyone, anywhere in the world the ability to experience places they may never have the chance to visit in person,' said Dustin Arceneaux, LFT Fiber Sales & Marketing Manager. "We knew we couldn't do that alone, which is why partnering with FlyGuys was so important. Together, we created a digital twin of historic Vermilionville, allowing people to explore it from anywhere. It's a powerful example of how technology can connect communities across the world."

The digital twin of Vermilionville can be accessed at hope.lftfiber.com , inviting all to explore its heritage and landmarks.

"What's the purpose of preserving history if we can't share it?" said Brady McKellar, Managing Director of Vermilionville Historic Village. "At Vermilionville, we're always looking for ways to connect people to the stories and traditions that brought them to our community. This partnership reflects that same spirit, using new tools to create meaningful connections, much like LFT Fiber's mission to bring people together."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preserving Acadiana's heritage in an innovative yet approachable way. By turning physical spaces into interactive digital experiences, the project ensures that stories, structures, and traditions can be explored by future generations, no matter where they are.

"Being part of Project LFT HOPE, a concept that preserves Acadiana's culture while making it more accessible for future generations, is incredibly meaningful to us," said Whitney Savoie, Chief Marketing Officer of FlyGuys. "FlyGuys is proud to use our technology not just to capture data, but to help tell the stories that make our communities unique."

The Powered by Connectivity Summit reinforced a simple but powerful idea: Acadiana thrives on connection, from its culture and community to the technology shaping its future. By combining local partnerships with forward-looking solutions, Lafayette continues to position itself as a leader in using innovation to honor and preserve what matters most.

About the LFT Fiber Powered by Connectivity Summit

The summit brings together leaders, innovators, and community members to explore how connectivity drives growth, collaboration, and opportunity across Acadiana. Focused on real-world impact rather than technical complexity, the event delivers actionable insights and meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the leading marketplace for reality data capture, acting as the conduit between businesses and a nationwide network of professional drone pilots. Through our proprietary platform, we deliver accurate, ready-to-use data for digital twins, 3D modeling, and analytics, powering innovation across industries.

Media Contact:

Whitney Savoie, CMO, wsavoie@flyguys.com

Scott Prather, LFT Fiber Public Relations Manager, JPRATHER@lftfiber.com

SOURCE: FlyGuys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lft-fibers-powered-by-connectivity-summit-showcases-how-technolog-1152221