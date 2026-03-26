TransnetBW says its pilot with Octopus Energy shows 700 electric vehicles can deliver grid flexibility within existing redispatch processes, with potential to scale to gigawatt-hour levels. Deutschland TransnetBW and Octopus Energy say a pilot project has demonstrated that electric vehicles from private households can be integrated into grid redispatch operations. Around 700 vehicles provided flexibility to help manage network congestion. The "OctoFlexBW" project focused on building a complete, compliant process chain - from dispatch signals issued by the system operator to controllable household ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...