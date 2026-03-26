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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Guidepoint Library Surpasses 100,000 Transcripts, Scaling Real-Time Access to Expert Knowledge

High-quality expert interviews, now at scale-accessible via MCP and embedded in client workflows.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint today announced that its transcript library has surpassed 100,000 expert interviews, expanding the depth and reach of its proprietary insights. The full dataset is immediate accessible through AskGP in the Guidepoint360 platform or via MCPintegration intoenterprise AI platforms, enabling teams to leverage expert knowledge alongside internal data in real time.


The milestone reflects a deliberate approach, pairing institutional-grade quality with the volume needed for decision-critical work. Guidepoint adds 5,000+ transcripts monthly creating a continuously evolving knowledge base that supports both deep single-company analysis and timely thematic research across public and private companies globally.

Built for depth, quality, and speed

Guidepoint's dedicated content team of 300+ delivers decision-ready insight across investing, consulting, and corporate strategy workflows:

  • Single-company depth - Multiple expert perspectives per company, building layered context over time

  • Global perspective - Expansion across US, EMEA, and APAC, spanning developed and emerging markets

  • Public and private markets - Integrated insight across equities and credit, including hard-to-access private companies

  • Live events - 1,400+ hosted teleconferences monthly, along with roundtables, and conferences, offering rapid capture of expert views on breaking news, market disruptions and inflection points

  • Best-in-class compliance - Trusted interviews with vetted experts, 100% compliance reviewed, with quotes directly cited to the source.

The Guidepoint Library integrates directly into how teams already operate, letting clients search and synthesize expert insights in real time, with every answer linked to the original transcripts. The result is fast, defensible analysis, turning conversations into decision-ready intelligence in hours, not days.

Availability

The Guidepoint Library is available now through Guidepoint360, direct-to-client API access, and MCP integration into enterprise AI platforms.

To learn more or request access, contact us at sales@guidepoint.com or reach out to your Guidepoint representative.

About Guidepoint
Guidepoint provides real-time access to expert knowledge, combining human expertise with AI-powered research tools to deliver insight at scale. Backed by a global network of more than 1.75 million subject-matter experts, Guidepoint equips institutional investors, consulting firms, and corporations with the context they need across any company, market, or trend. Through live, asynchronous, and agentic workflows, Guidepoint embeds expert knowledge directly into decision-making, turning answers into action when timing matters most.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidepoint-library-surpasses-100-000-transcripts-scaling-real-time-access-to-expert-knowledge-302726268.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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