Lindex Group Oyj: Decisions by Lindex Group plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

Lindex Group plc, Decisions of general meeting 26.3.2026 at 15:00 EET

Decisions by Lindex Group plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Lindex Group plc was held on Thursday 26 March 2026 at 12.00 at Finlandia Hall at the address Mannerheimintie 13 e, 00100 Helsinki.

The Annual General Meeting supported all proposals made by the Shareholders' Nomination Board and the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2025, granted discharge from liability to the persons that had acted as members of the Board of Directors and CEO during the financial period and resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025. The Annual General Meeting also resolved to adopt the remuneration report of the governing bodies for the financial year 2025. The decision was advisory.

CEO's review

At the Annual General Meeting, Susanne Ehnbåge, CEO of Lindex Group, gave an overview of the Group's and the divisions' performance in 2025 and described the divisions' strategic priorities and ongoing development projects.

Composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors will be seven (7). In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board Stefan Björkman, Andrea Collesei, Roland Neuwald, Sari Pohjonen, Tracy Stone and Harriet Williams were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, in addition to which Matti Piri was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors will continue until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, that the Chair of the Board be compensated EUR 92,600, the Vice Chair EUR 61,800 and other members EUR 43,800 as annual remuneration. The annual remuneration will be paid in company shares and cash, so that company shares will be acquired on behalf of the Board members to a value of 40% of the remuneration and the rest will be paid in cash. The company will cover the costs for the acquiring of the shares and the transfer tax. The shares will be acquired within two weeks from the publishing of the interim report 1 January-31 March 2026 or as soon as it is possible in accordance with applicable legislation. If the shares are not purchased and/or delivered based on a reason pertaining to the company or the Board member, the fee will be in cash in its entirety. The shares acquired for the Board members in 2026 cannot be handed over until two years from the date of purchase, or until the term of office of the person in question has ended, depending on which of the occasions takes place first.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chair of the Audit Committee is compensated a fixed fee for the committee work of EUR 10,300 and a member of the Audit Committee EUR 5,200 as annual remuneration.

The members of the Board shall also be paid a meeting remuneration for each Board and committee meeting, as decided by the Annual General Meeting.

Auditor and sustainability reporting assurance provider

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the proposal by the Board of Directors, to re-elect audit firm Ernst & Young Oy as the auditor. Ernst & Young Oy has notified the company that Terhi Mäkinen, APA, will act as the auditor with principal responsibility.

The auditor shall be reimbursed based on an invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided, in accordance with the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the proposal of the Board of Directors, to re-elect Ernst & Young Oy as the company's sustainability reporting assurance provider. Ernst & Young Oy has notified the company that Terhi Mäkinen, APA, Authorised Sustainability Auditor (ASA), will act as the sustainability auditor with principal responsibility.

The sustainability reporting assurance provider shall be reimbursed based on an invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

Organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors convened after the Annual General Meeting and elected Sari Pohjonen as Chair and Roland Neuwald as Vice Chair. The Board of Directors has assessed the independence of its members in accordance with recommendation 10 of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 and assessed that all seven members of the Board of Directors are considered to be independent of the company. Six Board members are independent of significant shareholders (Andrea Collesei, Roland Neuwald, Matti Piri, Sari Pohjonen, Tracy Stone and Harriet Williams). Stefan Björkman is not considered to be independent of a significant shareholder of the company due to his position as Chair of the Board of Nordic Retail Partners JV LP.

The Board of Directors decided to establish an Audit Committee and a People and Remuneration Committee from among its members. Matti Piri was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee and Roland Neuwald and Sari Pohjonen were elected as other members of the committee. Stefan Björkman was re-elected Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee and Sari Pohjonen, Tracy Stone and Harriet Williams were elected as other members of the committee.

LINDEX GROUP plc



Susanne Ehnbåge

CEO

Further information:

Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer tel. +358 50 389 0013

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

Lindex Group plc is an international multichannel retail group with two divisions: Lindex and Stockmann. Lindex is a global fashion company with a purpose to drive meaningful change for women. Its three strong categories include women's and kids' wear as well as lingerie, where it is a market leader in the Nordics. Stockmann is a premium multi-brand retailer with department stores in Finland and the Baltics. Its purpose is to be a marketplace for a good life. In 2025, the Lindex Group's revenue was EUR 952 million and it had some 5 940 employees. The Group's roots lie in the Stockmann company founded in 1862 and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.lindexgroup.com