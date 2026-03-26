Baker Tilly Case Study: Senior Living Providers Overcome Talent Shortages

Senior living providers overcome staffing and operational challenges that improve financial health and create an industry-savvy talent pool.
CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Client background
Several senior living providers, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, were facing significant back-office and financial leadership gaps. Many operated in rural markets where recruiting experienced accounting professionals was difficult.
Even when organizations filled CFO roles, leaders often lacked health care-specific financial knowledge, creating challenges in financial reporting, revenue cycle, regulatory compliance and operational decision-making.
This resulted in delayed reporting, inefficient processes and limited financial visibility at a time when third-party payor reimbursement pressure and rising costs demanded greater precision and control.
The situation
The organizations needed to:
Fill critical accounting and finance talent gaps
Improve the accuracy and timeliness of monthly financial reporting
Strengthen internal controls and accounting processes
Gain healthcare-specific financial expertise at the CFO level
Support board education and strategic decision-making
Recruiting and retaining in-house talent with both accounting expertise and healthcare industry knowledge proved to be costly and time-consuming-particularly in these rural markets.
The solution & results
Baker Tilly deployed its Accounting and Finance Services (AFS) team to provide scalable back-office accounting and CFO advisory support tailored to senior living providers.
Our approach included:
Monthly financial statement preparation and accounting support
Interim and ongoing CFO advisory services
Restructuring charts of accounts for greater efficiency and clarity
Internal control assessments resulting in accounting process improvements
Implementing Sage Intacct designed for senior living organizations
Support from specialized teams including accounts payable, payroll and human resources
Access to healthcare-focused professionals, including MDS nurses and billing and collections specialists
By combining deep accounting expertise with healthcare industry knowledge, Baker Tilly delivered both operational stability and strategic insight.
Through this comprehensive approach, the senior living providers achieved:
Improved financial reporting accuracy and timeliness
Greater visibility into operational performance
Streamlined general ledger structures and accounting workflows
Enhanced internal controls and process efficiencies
Improved cash flow through billing and collections support
Education and strategic guidance for boards and executive leadership
Cost savings compared to hiring full-time, in-house finance personnel
With support from Baker Tilly, these senior living providers strengthened financial oversight, improved operational performance and increased overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Most importantly, the organizations gained a holistic financial partnership, strengthening both day-to-day operations and their long-term strategy. The senior living providers are now well-positioned for the future.
We're here to help
For more information on how our Accounting and Financial Services team can help your health care organization improve its operations, please contact us.
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SOURCE: Baker Tilly
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baker-tilly-case-study-senior-living-providers-overcome-talent-s-1152226