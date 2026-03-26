Global Pouch Forum: Announcing the 2026 Recipient of the Steve Fairfield Memorial Award

The annual award, presented at Global Pouch Forum, celebrates flexible packaging innovation.

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Packaging Strategies and Global Pouch Forum are pleased to announce AeroFlexx as the 2026 recipient of the Steve Fairfield Memorial Award for Flexible Packaging Innovation. Packaging Strategies will present the award during its 2026 Global Pouch Forum, taking place May 27-29 in Clearwater, FL. The Steve Fairfield Memorial Award for Flexible Packaging Innovation, sponsored by Skjodt-Barrett Foods, annually honors a top innovation or innovator in flexible packaging.



Use of flexible packaging continues to expand across a broad range of consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, helping brand owners catalyze growth, drive category disruption and excitement, and reach new customers and markets. In 2007, Steve Fairfield, namesake of the annual award, began the process that led to the introduction of baby food and purées in pouch packaging, a move that revolutionized the category. Steve Fairfield passed away in May 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire industry innovators for generations. (The inaugural winner in 2025 was Steve Gosling, a collaborator with Steve Fairfield in the early days of pouch market development; see "Meet the Inaugural Steve Fairfield Memorial Award Winner: Steve Gosling" to read the story.)

Offering products like baby food and fruit purée in pouches proved highly successful, resonating with consumer desires for convenience while offering significant capital savings to CPG brand owners. Since then, flexible, pouch packaging has seen significant growth across the entire global CPG industry across an increasing range of product categories.

The 2026 winner, AeroFlexx, an Innventure company, challenges CPG brand owners to reimagine the possibilities for liquid products, offering one flexible package that replaces the traditional bottle, closure, and label. AeroFlexx combines a bottle's structural integrity with the benefits of flexible packaging, achieving significant sustainability outcomes for CPG brands and the planet while solving some of the limitations of conventional packaging:

Certified by the Association of Plastic Recyclers for achieving Critical Guidance Recognition as a mono-material package

Eliminates up to 70% of plastic content compared to a traditional rigid alternative and potentially up to 85% less virgin plastic by incorporating recycled content

Its structure provides product protection, maintaining its shape and structural rigidity throughout the life of the product, including through the collection, sortation, and recycling process

Integrated self-sealing technology provides secure containment without the need for additional closure components

One-step, easy-tear open and precision dispensing

Curbside recyclable where plastic bottles are accepted (may not be recyclable in all communities, check locally)

Reduced packaging weight lowers shipping costs and streamlines transportation

Amazon ISTA-6 approved, eliminating the need for problematic and unnecessary plastics

Delivers up to 83% less waste to landfills, 73% less water use, and 69% greenhouse gas reduction

Global Pouch Forum will offer a special session featuring leadership from AeroFlexx, detailing the benefits of this original packaging format and illustrating its potential across multiple CPG categories, including personal care, household, pet care, food, and industrial. AeroFlexx will also serve as the basis for a special Packaging Strategies feature article in June.

For more information about Global Pouch Forum and to register for the event, visit www.packagingstrategies.com/global-pouch-forum.

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum, organized by The Packaging Group at BNP Media, launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become a dominant force in packaging. Now, after 29 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and to network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods.

About Skjodt-Barrett Foods

Since 1985, Skjodt-Barrett Foods has had the honor and privilege of partnering with North America's most-beloved food brands as a leading provider of custom ingredients and contract manufacturing. With industry-leading facilities in Lebanon, IN, and Brampton, Ontario, its custom ingredient and contract-manufacturing teams help create enriching food experiences that can inspire generations to come.

About AeroFlexx

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx's proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

For further information, contact:

Douglas Peckenpaugh

Associate Director, Content Strategy

Food, Beverage & Packaging | BNP Media

847-770-5916

peckenpaughd@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Pouch Forum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/announcing-the-2026-recipient-of-the-steve-fairfield-memorial-award-1151086