Yeahka Announces 2025 Annual Results

Strong Growth Overseas with Profit Improvement Domestically

AI-driven Product Innovation and Operational Efficiency

Deeper Ecosystem's Competitive Moat for Long-Term Scaling

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company," Stock Code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform, is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "year" or "2025").

Business and Financial Summary

Overseas operations continued to demonstrate robust growth momentum, benefiting from localized operational strategies. In 2025, the Group's gross payment volume (GPV) for its overseas payment business reached approximately RMB5.0 billion, representing a substantial year-on-year increase of 323.3%. The overseas payment fee rate and gross profit margin were approximately 60 basis points (bps) and 50%, respectively, providing significant growth support for the Group's medium-to-long-term performance;

The GPV for domestic payment business increased by 0.1% year-on-year to RMB2.34 trillion in 2025. The domestic payment fee rate further increased from 11.5 bps in 2024 to 12.3 bps in 2025, driving full-year revenue from one-stop payment services up 8.0% year-on-year to RMB2,901.6 million;

Our AI-generated content and intelligent operation platform continued to provide fresh impetus for value-added services beyond payments, driving the growth of merchant solutions. In 2025, advertising transaction volume for merchant solutions reached RMB3.6 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of approximately 13% and a new record high. The in-store e-commerce business achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding RMB4.4 billion for the full year, representing a year-on-year increase of nearly 50%;

In 2025, the Group's total revenue reached RMB3,310.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.3%;

Driven by growth in transaction volume and revenue, the gross profit margins of both one-stop payment services and value-added services also enhanced. Overall gross profit margin further improved from 23.6% in 2024 to 23.8% in 2025. Gross profit for 2025 was RMB788.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.1%;

Our diversified product portfolio and full-stack technology architecture facilitate deeper integration of AI into business processes, enhancing operational efficiency and long-term core competitiveness. In 2025, the Group's selling, administrative, and R&D-related expenses decreased by 13.2% compared to 2024, demonstrating remarkable cost control;

Core EBITDA reached RMB352.8 million in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 52.7%, with core operations and profitability improving year after year;

Our financing structure was also optimized, with finance costs in 2025 decreased by 37.8% compared to 2024;

Profit for the Year attributable to equity holders of the Company reached RMB92.2 million in 2025, representing an increase of 11.9% compared to 2024.

Mr. Luke Liu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have made significant progress in improving commercialization and profitability. Our overseas business has expanded further, and AI technology has penetrated more deeply across various business lines, creating a clear blueprint for the Company's sustainable future development. In the vast, steadily developing overseas market for non-cash payments and digital commerce ecosystems, we have leveraged years of operational experience, local expertise, and self-developed products to achieve rapid growth in our overseas business while also identifying the next few years' growth drivers. We have further strengthened AI applications across various business sectors, consistently driving cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and revenue generation. The profitability of our domestic payment and value-added services improved substantially, with a significant increase in the profit margins of one-stop payment services and merchant solutions. Additionally, our in-store e-commerce services also achieved its first positive monthly net profit within the year. With operational costs remaining under control, we have once again delivered double-digit profit growth for consecutive years. The continuous expansion of our business footprint, combined with the ongoing AI empowerment of merchant services, has been a powerful force in improving the Company's medium- and long-term profitability."

Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Corporate Development & Capital Markets, added, "While consolidating our leading position in the domestic market and enhancing our commercialization capabilities, we will accelerate the expansion of our global business. Leveraging our proven international operating model and experienced talent pool, we aim to enter additional regional markets and business segments with strong growth potential, further strengthening our multi-dimensional network effects. At the same time, we are deploying advanced AI technologies to provide value-added services to our partnered merchants, enabling them to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, further reinforcing our brand positioning and core competitiveness as a full-stack technology platform. We will deeply embed AI across our business ecosystem to generate tangible value. Internally, it will significantly enhance operational efficiency. Externally, it will be used to provide users with more innovative products and interactive experiences, which will drive the iteration and upgrade of our business model. These strategic initiatives will strengthen our long-term profitability and enable us to consistently deliver greater value for all stakeholders."

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About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. We strive to expand an independent commercial digitalized ecosystem to (i) provide seamless, convenient and reliable payment services to both merchants and consumers through our one-stop payment services; (ii) enable merchants to better manage and drive business growth through our merchant solutions; and (iii) provide consumers with local lifestyle services of great value through our in-store e-commerce services.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

SOURCE Yeahka