Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Third consecutive quarter of improved top line rate of change in comparable sales and net sales

Fourth quarter consolidated gross margin increased 280 basis points year-over-year

Full year adjusted operating income significantly above high end of guidance

2026 guidance reflects meaningful growth in profitability

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2026.

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results reflect disciplined execution as we strengthened the business and delivered sequential improvement across key financial metrics throughout the year," said Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We ended the year with fourth quarter net sales flat year-over-year and impressive gross margin expansion, driving full year adjusted operating income that significantly surpassed the high end of our guidance. As we enter fiscal 2026, we remain focused on our strategic priorities, executing the initiatives within our control, and building on the momentum we've established. We believe this focus will drive continued improvement in both sales and profitability over the long-term."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2024)

Net sales were $713.6 million, flat to last year.

Total comparable sales decreased by 1.9%.

Gross profit increased to $302.7 million versus $282.6 million last year, and gross margin was 42.4% compared to 39.6% last year.

Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $20.0 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.40.

Adjusted net loss was $15.6 million, or $0.31 loss per diluted share.

Full Year Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2024)

Net sales decreased 3.9% to $2.9 billion.

Total comparable sales decreased by 4.3%.

Gross profit decreased to $1.26 billion versus $1.29 billion last year, and gross margin was 43.6% compared to 42.7% last year.

Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $8.4 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.17.

Adjusted net income was $8.3 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.16.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.9 million at the end of 2025, compared to $44.8 million at the end of 2024, with $101.1 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.

Debt totaled $435.0 million at the end of 2025, compared to $491.0 million at the end of 2024.

Inventories totaled $563.5 million at the end of 2025, compared to $599.8 million at the end of 2024.

Return to Shareholders

A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Number of Stores

Square Footage

Number of Stores

Square Footage DSW stores 519

10,177

520

10,252 The Shoe Co. stores 118

598

121

623 Rubino stores 28

147

28

149 Total number of stores 665

10,922

669

11,024

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2026:

Metric

2026 Guidance Designer Brands Change in Net Sales

Down 1% to Up 1% Effective tax rate

40 % Diluted Earnings per Share

$0.28 - $0.38 Weighted average diluted shares

58 million

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 7219648 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

https://app.webinar.net/3zpg2dvElJL

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until April 9, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

North America: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 3859679

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 660 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than thirteen million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute on our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, integrating previously acquired businesses and brands, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, and payment processing services whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; our reliance on third parties to provide customer payment processing services; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems, including the use of artificial intelligence tools; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















Retail $ 655,920

87.7 %

$ 656,755

88.3 %

$ (835)

(0.1) % Brand Portfolio 91,883

12.3

87,266

11.7

4,617

5.3 % Total segment net sales 747,803

100.0 %

744,021

100.0 %

3,782

0.5 % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (34,214)





(30,449)





(3,765)

12.4 % Consolidated net sales $ 713,589





$ 713,572





$ 17

- %



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















Retail $ 2,656,809

88.0 %

$ 2,749,124

87.3 %

$ (92,315)

(3.4) % Brand Portfolio 362,861

12.0

398,881

12.7

(36,020)

(9.0) % Total segment net sales 3,019,670

100.0 %

3,148,005

100.0 %

(128,335)

(4.1) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (126,999)





(138,743)





11,744

(8.5) % Consolidated net sales $ 2,892,671





$ 3,009,262





$ (116,591)

(3.9) %

























Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 31,

2026

February 1,

2025

January 31,

2026

February 1,

2025 Change in comparable sales:













Retail segment (1.7) %

1.0 %

(3.9) %

(1.5) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel (11.4) %

(17.1) %

(21.9) %

(9.5) % Total (1.9) %

0.5 %

(4.3) %

(1.7) %

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























Retail $ 275,058

41.9 %

$ 265,878

40.5 %

$ 9,180

3.5 %

140 Brand Portfolio 28,644

31.2 %

18,389

21.1 %

10,255

55.8 %

1,010 Total segment gross profit 303,702

40.6 %

284,267

38.2 %

19,435

6.8 %

240 Net elimination of intersegment

gross profit (990)





(1,684)





694







Consolidated gross profit $ 302,712

42.4 %

$ 282,583

39.6 %

$ 20,129

7.1 %

280



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























Retail $ 1,152,705

43.4 %

$ 1,186,228

43.1 %

$ (33,523)

(2.8) %

30 Brand Portfolio 102,791

28.3 %

109,814

27.5 %

(7,023)

(6.4) %

80 Total segment gross profit 1,255,496

41.6 %

1,296,042

41.2 %

(40,546)

(3.1) %

40 Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit 4,894





(10,084)





14,978







Consolidated gross profit $ 1,260,390

43.6 %

$ 1,285,958

42.7 %

$ (25,568)

(2.0) %

90

Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity

Three months ended (in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (34,214)

$ (30,449) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 24,322

19,048 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 8,902

9,717

$ (990)

$ (1,684)



Twelve months ended (in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (126,999)

$ (138,743) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 92,850

95,138 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 39,043

33,521

$ 4,894

$ (10,084)

Operating Profit (Loss)

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit

(loss):

























Retail $ 29,912

4.6 %

$ 24,463

3.7 %

$ 5,449

22.3 %

90 Brand Portfolio 3,667

4.0 %

(4,425)

(5.1) %

8,092

NM

NM Total segment operating profit 33,579

4.5 %

20,038

2.7 %

13,541

67.6 %

180 Corporate/Eliminations (47,799)





(45,892)





(1,907)

4.2 %



Consolidated operating loss $ (14,220)

(2.0) %

$ (25,854)

(3.6) %

$ 11,634

(45.0) %

160

NM - Not meaningful

Twelve months ended (dollars in thousands) January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit:

























Retail $ 211,552

8.0 %

$ 249,442

9.1 %

$ (37,890)

(15.2) %

(110) Brand Portfolio 10,908

3.0 %

3,225

0.8 %

7,683

238.2 %

220 Total segment operating profit 222,460

7.4 %

252,667

8.0 %

(30,207)

(12.0) %

(60) Corporate/Eliminations (174,696)





(217,734)





43,038

(19.8) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 47,764

1.7 %

$ 34,933

1.2 %

$ 12,831

36.7 %

50

Recast of Retail Segment Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2025, we aggregated our previously reported U.S. Retail operating segment and Canada Retail operating segment into a single reportable segment, the Retail segment, due to the similar nature of their operations and economic characteristics. This aggregation had no impact on our historical consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. All prior period segment information has been recast to conform to the current reporting segment presentation. The below tables present amounts for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 and 2024 recast to conform to the current reporting segment presentation.



Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Comparable

Sales Segment net sales:

























Retail $ 627,145

86.7 %

$ 676,879

86.7 %

$ (49,734)

(7.3) %

(7.5) % Brand Portfolio 95,898

13.3

104,130

13.3

(8,232)

(7.9) %

(27.0) % Total segment net sales 723,043

100.0 %

781,009

100.0 %

(57,966)

(7.4) %

(7.8) % Elimination of intersegment

net sales (36,134)





(34,413)





(1,721)

5.0 %



Consolidated net sales $ 686,909





$ 746,596





$ (59,687)

(8.0) %



Segment gross profit:























Basis Point

Change Retail $ 268,200

42.8 %

$ 300,782

44.4 %

$ (32,582)

(10.8) %

(160) Brand Portfolio 26,671

27.8 %

33,477

32.1 %

(6,806)

(20.3) %

(430) Total segment gross profit 294,871

40.8 %

334,259

42.8 %

(39,388)

(11.8) %

(200) Net recognition (elimination)

of intersegment gross profit 255





(4,248)





4,503







Consolidated gross profit $ 295,126

43.0 %

$ 330,011

44.2 %

$ (34,885)

(10.6) %

(120) Segment operating expenses:

























Retail $ 228,227

36.4 %

$ 233,413

34.5 %

$ (5,186)

(2.2) %

190 Brand Portfolio 26,507

27.6 %

34,385

33.0 %

(7,878)

(22.9) %

(540) Total segment operating

expenses 254,734

35.2 %

267,798

34.3 %

(13,064)

(4.9) %

90 Corporate 47,128





55,695





(8,567)

(15.4) %



Consolidated operating

expenses $ 301,862

43.9 %

$ 323,493

43.3 %

$ (21,631)

(6.7) %

60 Segment operating profit:

























Retail $ 39,973

6.4 %

$ 67,369

10.0 %

$ (27,396)

(40.7) %

(360) Brand Portfolio 2,591

2.7 %

1,956

1.9 %

635

32.5 %

80 Total segment operating

profit 42,564

5.9 %

69,325

8.9 %

(26,761)

(38.6) %

(300) Corporate/Eliminations (49,826)





(59,943)





10,117

(16.9) %



Consolidated operating profit

(loss) $ (7,262)

(1.1) %

$ 9,382

1.3 %

$ (16,644)

NM

NM



Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Comparable

Sales Segment net sales:

























Retail $ 686,003

90.4 %

$ 716,491

88.2 %

$ (30,488)

(4.3) %

(4.5) % Brand Portfolio 73,157

9.6

95,993

11.8

(22,836)

(23.8) %

(29.2) % Total segment net sales 759,160

100.0 %

812,484

100.0 %

(53,324)

(6.6) %

(5.0) % Elimination of intersegment

net sales (19,398)





(40,584)





21,186

(52.2) %



Consolidated net sales $ 739,762





$ 771,900





$ (32,138)

(4.2) %



Segment gross profit:























Basis Point

Change Retail $ 299,472

43.7 %

$ 318,003

44.4 %

$ (18,531)

(5.8) %

(70) Brand Portfolio 18,508

25.3 %

26,635

27.7 %

(8,127)

(30.5) %

(240) Total segment gross profit 317,980

41.9 %

344,638

42.4 %

(26,658)

(7.7) %

(50) Net recognition (elimination)

of intersegment gross profit 4,953





(5,089)





10,042







Consolidated gross profit $ 322,933

43.7 %

$ 339,549

44.0 %

$ (16,616)

(4.9) %

(30) Segment operating expenses:

























Retail $ 230,763

33.6 %

$ 231,378

32.3 %

$ (615)

(0.3) %

130 Brand Portfolio 24,692

33.8 %

31,259

32.6 %

(6,567)

(21.0) %

120 Total segment operating

expenses 255,455

33.6 %

262,637

32.3 %

(7,182)

(2.7) %

130 Corporate 42,007





50,894





(8,887)

(17.5) %



Consolidated operating expenses $ 297,462

40.2 %

$ 313,531

40.6 %

$ (16,069)

(5.1) %

(40) Segment operating profit (loss):























Retail $ 68,709

10.0 %

$ 86,625

12.1 %

$ (17,916)

(20.7) %

(210) Brand Portfolio (3,606)

(4.9) %

(2,053)

(2.1) %

(1,553)

75.6 %

(280) Total segment operating profit 65,103

8.6 %

84,572

10.4 %

(19,469)

(23.0) %

(180) Corporate/Eliminations (38,520)





(55,983)





17,463

(31.2) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 26,583

3.6 %

$ 28,589

3.7 %

$ (2,006)

(7.0) %

(10)



Six months ended











(dollars in thousands) August 2, 2025

August 3, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Comparable

Sales Segment net sales:

























Retail $ 1,313,148

88.6 %

$ 1,393,370

87.5 %

$ (80,222)

(5.8) %

(6.0) % Brand Portfolio 169,055

11.4

200,123

12.5

(31,068)

(15.5) %

(28.1) % Total segment net sales 1,482,203

100.0 %

1,593,493

100.0 %

(111,290)

(7.0) %

(6.4) % Elimination of intersegment

net sales (55,532)





(74,997)





19,465

(26.0) %



Consolidated net sales $ 1,426,671





$ 1,518,496





$ (91,825)

(6.0) %



Segment gross profit:























Basis Point

Change Retail $ 567,672

43.2 %

$ 618,785

44.4 %

$ (51,113)

(8.3) %

(120) Brand Portfolio 45,179

26.7 %

60,112

30.0 %

(14,933)

(24.8) %

(330) Total segment gross profit 612,851

41.3 %

678,897

42.6 %

(66,046)

(9.7) %

(130) Net recognition (elimination)

of intersegment gross profit 5,208





(9,337)





14,545







Consolidated gross profit $ 618,059

43.3 %

$ 669,560

44.1 %

$ (51,501)

(7.7) %

(80) Segment operating expenses:

























Retail $ 458,990

35.0 %

$ 464,791

33.4 %

$ (5,801)

(1.2) %

160 Brand Portfolio 51,199

30.3 %

65,644

32.8 %

(14,445)

(22.0) %

(250) Total segment operating

expenses 510,189

34.4 %

530,435

33.3 %

(20,246)

(3.8) %

110 Corporate 89,135





106,589





(17,454)

(16.4) %



Consolidated operating

expenses $ 599,324

42.0 %

$ 637,024

42.0 %

$ (37,700)

(5.9) %

- Segment operating profit (loss):























Retail $ 108,682

8.3 %

$ 153,994

11.1 %

$ (45,312)

(29.4) %

(280) Brand Portfolio (1,015)

(0.6) %

(97)

- %

(918)

946.4 %

(60) Total segment operating profit 107,667

7.3 %

153,897

9.7 %

(46,230)

(30.0) %

(240) Corporate/Eliminations (88,346)





(115,926)





27,580

(23.8) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 19,321

1.4 %

$ 37,971

2.5 %

$ (18,650)

(49.1) %

(110)



Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Comparable

Sales Segment net sales:

























Retail $ 687,741

87.1 %

$ 698,999

86.2 %

$ (11,258)

(1.6) %

(2.1) % Brand Portfolio 101,923

12.9

111,492

13.8

(9,569)

(8.6) %

(21.5) % Total segment net sales 789,664

100.0 %

810,491

100.0 %

(20,827)

(2.6) %

(2.4) % Elimination of intersegment

net sales (37,253)





(33,297)





(3,956)

11.9 %



Consolidated net sales $ 752,411





$ 777,194





$ (24,783)

(3.2) %



Segment gross profit:























Basis Point

Change Retail $ 309,975

45.1 %

$ 301,565

43.1 %

$ 8,410

2.8 %

200 Brand Portfolio 28,968

28.4 %

31,313

28.1 %

(2,345)

(7.5) %

30 Total segment gross profit 338,943

42.9 %

332,878

41.1 %

6,065

1.8 %

180 Net recognition of

intersegment gross profit 676





937





(261)







Consolidated gross profit $ 339,619

45.1 %

$ 333,815

43.0 %

$ 5,804

1.7 %

210 Segment operating expenses:

























Retail $ 237,017

34.5 %

$ 230,580

33.0 %

$ 6,437

2.8 %

150 Brand Portfolio 23,812

23.4 %

27,150

24.4 %

(3,338)

(12.3) %

(100) Total segment operating

expenses 260,829

33.0 %

257,730

31.8 %

3,099

1.2 %

120 Corporate 39,227





39,097





130

0.3 %



Consolidated operating

expenses $ 300,056

39.9 %

$ 296,827

38.2 %

$ 3,229

1.1 %

170 Segment operating profit:

























Retail $ 72,958

10.6 %

$ 70,985

10.2 %

$ 1,973

2.8 %

40 Brand Portfolio 8,256

8.1 %

7,747

6.9 %

509

6.6 %

120 Total segment operating profit 81,214

10.3 %

78,732

9.7 %

2,482

3.2 %

60 Corporate/Eliminations (38,551)





(55,916)





17,365

(31.1) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 42,663

5.7 %

$ 22,816

2.9 %

$ 19,847

87.0 %

280



Nine months ended











(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Comparable

Sales Segment net sales:

























Retail $ 2,000,889

88.1 %

$ 2,092,369

87.0 %

$ (91,480)

(4.4) %

(4.7) % Brand Portfolio 270,978

11.9

311,615

13.0

(40,637)

(13.0) %

(25.9) % Total segment net sales 2,271,867

100.0 %

2,403,984

100.0 %

(132,117)

(5.5) %

(5.1) % Elimination of intersegment

net sales (92,785)





(108,294)





15,509

(14.3) %



Consolidated net sales $ 2,179,082





$ 2,295,690





$ (116,608)

(5.1) %



Segment gross profit:























Basis Point

Change Retail $ 877,647

43.9 %

$ 920,350

44.0 %

$ (42,703)

(4.6) %

(10) Brand Portfolio 74,147

27.4 %

91,425

29.3 %

(17,278)

(18.9) %

(190) Total segment gross profit 951,794

41.9 %

1,011,775

42.1 %

(59,981)

(5.9) %

(20) Net recognition (elimination)

of intersegment gross profit 5,884





(8,400)





14,284







Consolidated gross profit $ 957,678

43.9 %

$ 1,003,375

43.7 %

$ (45,697)

(4.6) %

20 Segment operating expenses:

























Retail $ 696,007

34.8 %

$ 695,371

33.2 %

$ 636

0.1 %

160 Brand Portfolio 75,011

27.7 %

92,794

29.8 %

(17,783)

(19.2) %

(210) Total segment operating

expenses 771,018

33.9 %

788,165

32.8 %

(17,147)

(2.2) %

110 Corporate 128,362





145,686





(17,324)

(11.9) %



Consolidated operating

expenses $ 899,380

41.3 %

$ 933,851

40.7 %

$ (34,471)

(3.7) %

60 Segment operating profit:

























Retail $ 181,640

9.1 %

$ 224,979

10.8 %

$ (43,339)

(19.3) %

(170) Brand Portfolio 7,241

2.7 %

7,650

2.5 %

(409)

(5.3) %

20 Total segment operating

profit 188,881

8.3 %

232,629

9.7 %

(43,748)

(18.8) %

(140) Corporate/Eliminations (126,897)





(171,842)





44,945

(26.2) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 61,984

2.8 %

$ 60,787

2.6 %

$ 1,197

2.0 %

20

NM - Not meaningful

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 31,

2026

February 1,

2025

January 31,

2026

February 1,

2025 Net sales $ 713,589

$ 713,572

$ 2,892,671

$ 3,009,262 Cost of sales (410,877)

(430,989)

(1,632,281)

(1,723,304) Gross profit 302,712

282,583

1,260,390

1,285,958 Operating expenses (319,853)

(311,983)

(1,219,233)

(1,245,834) Income from equity investments 2,921

4,126

11,026

13,145 Impairment charges -

(580)

(4,419)

(18,336) Operating profit (loss) (14,220)

(25,854)

47,764

34,933 Interest expense, net (10,383)

(11,130)

(45,338)

(45,291) Non-operating income (expenses), net (88)

140

(192)

(372) Income (loss) before income taxes (24,691)

(36,844)

2,234

(10,730) Income tax benefit (provision) 6,504

(1,312)

(6,958)

755 Loss from equity investment (847)

-

(847)

- Net loss (19,034)

(38,156)

(5,571)

(9,975) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (958)

(12)

(2,803)

(574) Net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (19,992)

$ (38,168)

$ (8,374)

$ (10,549) Diluted loss per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (0.40)

$ (0.80)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.20) Weighted average diluted shares 49,633

47,919

49,136

53,657

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,871

$ 44,752 Receivables, net 59,444

50,371 Inventories 563,547

599,751 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,286

39,950 Total current assets 708,148

734,824 Property and equipment, net 213,291

208,199 Operating lease assets 675,648

701,621 Goodwill 130,837

130,386 Intangible assets, net 81,242

84,639 Deferred tax assets 35,882

43,324 Equity investments 56,260

56,761 Other assets 46,325

49,470 Total assets $ 1,947,633

$ 2,009,224 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 236,195

$ 271,524 Accrued expenses 170,014

152,153 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750 Current operating lease liabilities 175,515

159,924 Total current liabilities 588,474

590,351 Long-term debt 428,206

484,285 Non-current operating lease liabilities 596,587

635,076 Other non-current liabilities 46,606

17,737 Total liabilities 1,659,873

1,727,449 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 5,274

3,284 Total shareholders' equity 282,486

278,491 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 1,947,633

$ 2,009,224

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025

January 31, 2026

February 1, 2025 Operating expenses $ (319,853)

$ (311,983)

$ (1,219,233)

$ (1,245,834) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 3,180

1,729

13,063

11,843 Acquisition-related costs -

-

-

2,154 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,180

1,729

13,063

13,997 Adjusted operating expenses $ (316,673)

$ (310,254)

$ (1,206,170)

$ (1,231,837) Operating profit (loss) $ (14,220)

$ (25,854)

$ 47,764

$ 34,933 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 3,180

1,729

13,063

11,843 Acquisition-related costs -

-

-

2,154 Impairment charges -

580

4,419

18,336 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,180

2,309

17,482

32,333 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ (11,040)

$ (23,545)

$ 65,246

$ 67,266 Net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (19,992)

$ (38,168)

$ (8,374)

$ (10,549) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 3,180

1,729

13,063

11,843 Acquisition-related costs -

-

-

2,154 Impairment charges -

580

4,419

18,336 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 88

(141)

192

371 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 3,268

2,168

17,674

32,704 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (1,083)

13,567

(5,199)

(8,458) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets 1,280

1,116

1,354

768 Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 3,465

16,851

13,829

25,014 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interest 958

12

2,803

574 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (15,569)

$ (21,305)

$ 8,258

$ 15,039 Diluted loss per share $ (0.40)

$ (0.80)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.20) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.31)

$ (0.44)

$ 0.16

$ 0.27

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the Retail segment. Comparable sales in Canada exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

CONTACT: Stacy Turnof, [email protected]

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.