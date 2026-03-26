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WKN: A2PGSF | ISIN: US2505651081 | Ticker-Symbol: D9W
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 11:59
4,100 Euro
-12,77 % -0,600
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7804,88016:01
4,7404,84015:57
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 12:45 Uhr
31 Leser
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Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Third consecutive quarter of improved top line rate of change in comparable sales and net sales

Fourth quarter consolidated gross margin increased 280 basis points year-over-year

Full year adjusted operating income significantly above high end of guidance

2026 guidance reflects meaningful growth in profitability

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2026.

"Our fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results reflect disciplined execution as we strengthened the business and delivered sequential improvement across key financial metrics throughout the year," said Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We ended the year with fourth quarter net sales flat year-over-year and impressive gross margin expansion, driving full year adjusted operating income that significantly surpassed the high end of our guidance. As we enter fiscal 2026, we remain focused on our strategic priorities, executing the initiatives within our control, and building on the momentum we've established. We believe this focus will drive continued improvement in both sales and profitability over the long-term."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2024)

  • Net sales were $713.6 million, flat to last year.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 1.9%.
  • Gross profit increased to $302.7 million versus $282.6 million last year, and gross margin was 42.4% compared to 39.6% last year.
  • Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $20.0 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.40.
  • Adjusted net loss was $15.6 million, or $0.31 loss per diluted share.

Full Year Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to full year 2024)

  • Net sales decreased 3.9% to $2.9 billion.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 4.3%.
  • Gross profit decreased to $1.26 billion versus $1.29 billion last year, and gross margin was 43.6% compared to 42.7% last year.
  • Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $8.4 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.17.
  • Adjusted net income was $8.3 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.16.

Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.9 million at the end of 2025, compared to $44.8 million at the end of 2024, with $101.1 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.
  • Debt totaled $435.0 million at the end of 2025, compared to $491.0 million at the end of 2024.
  • Inventories totaled $563.5 million at the end of 2025, compared to $599.8 million at the end of 2024.

Return to Shareholders

A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Number of Stores


Square Footage


Number of Stores


Square Footage

DSW stores

519


10,177


520


10,252

The Shoe Co. stores

118


598


121


623

Rubino stores

28


147


28


149

Total number of stores

665


10,922


669


11,024

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2026:

Metric


2026 Guidance

Designer Brands Change in Net Sales


Down 1% to Up 1%

Effective tax rate


40 %

Diluted Earnings per Share


$0.28 - $0.38

Weighted average diluted shares


58 million

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 7219648 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

https://app.webinar.net/3zpg2dvElJL

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until April 9, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

North America: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 3859679

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 660 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than thirteen million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute on our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, integrating previously acquired businesses and brands, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, and payment processing services whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; our reliance on third parties to provide customer payment processing services; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems, including the use of artificial intelligence tools; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)


Net Sales


Three months ended





(dollars in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












Retail

$ 655,920


87.7 %


$ 656,755


88.3 %


$ (835)


(0.1) %

Brand Portfolio

91,883


12.3


87,266


11.7


4,617


5.3 %

Total segment net sales

747,803


100.0 %


744,021


100.0 %


3,782


0.5 %

Elimination of
intersegment net sales

(34,214)




(30,449)




(3,765)


12.4 %

Consolidated net sales

$ 713,589




$ 713,572




$ 17


- %


Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












Retail

$ 2,656,809


88.0 %


$ 2,749,124


87.3 %


$ (92,315)


(3.4) %

Brand Portfolio

362,861


12.0


398,881


12.7


(36,020)


(9.0) %

Total segment net sales

3,019,670


100.0 %


3,148,005


100.0 %


(128,335)


(4.1) %

Elimination of
intersegment net sales

(126,999)




(138,743)




11,744


(8.5) %

Consolidated net sales

$ 2,892,671




$ 3,009,262




$ (116,591)


(3.9) %













Comparable Sales


Three months ended


Twelve months ended


January 31,
2026


February 1,
2025


January 31,
2026


February 1,
2025

Change in comparable sales:








Retail segment

(1.7) %


1.0 %


(3.9) %


(1.5) %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

(11.4) %


(17.1) %


(21.9) %


(9.5) %

Total

(1.9) %


0.5 %


(4.3) %


(1.7) %

Gross Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














Retail

$ 275,058


41.9 %


$ 265,878


40.5 %


$ 9,180


3.5 %


140

Brand Portfolio

28,644


31.2 %


18,389


21.1 %


10,255


55.8 %


1,010

Total segment gross profit

303,702


40.6 %


284,267


38.2 %


19,435


6.8 %


240

Net elimination of intersegment
gross profit

(990)




(1,684)




694





Consolidated gross profit

$ 302,712


42.4 %


$ 282,583


39.6 %


$ 20,129


7.1 %


280


Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














Retail

$ 1,152,705


43.4 %


$ 1,186,228


43.1 %


$ (33,523)


(2.8) %


30

Brand Portfolio

102,791


28.3 %


109,814


27.5 %


(7,023)


(6.4) %


80

Total segment gross profit

1,255,496


41.6 %


1,296,042


41.2 %


(40,546)


(3.1) %


40

Net recognition (elimination) of
intersegment gross profit

4,894




(10,084)




14,978





Consolidated gross profit

$ 1,260,390


43.6 %


$ 1,285,958


42.7 %


$ (25,568)


(2.0) %


90

Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity


Three months ended

(in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (34,214)


$ (30,449)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

24,322


19,048

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

8,902


9,717


$ (990)


$ (1,684)


Twelve months ended

(in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (126,999)


$ (138,743)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

92,850


95,138

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

39,043


33,521


$ 4,894


$ (10,084)

Operating Profit (Loss)


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit
(loss):














Retail

$ 29,912


4.6 %


$ 24,463


3.7 %


$ 5,449


22.3 %


90

Brand Portfolio

3,667


4.0 %


(4,425)


(5.1) %


8,092


NM


NM

Total segment operating profit

33,579


4.5 %


20,038


2.7 %


13,541


67.6 %


180

Corporate/Eliminations

(47,799)




(45,892)




(1,907)


4.2 %



Consolidated operating loss

$ (14,220)


(2.0) %


$ (25,854)


(3.6) %


$ 11,634


(45.0) %


160

NM - Not meaningful

Twelve months ended

(dollars in thousands)

January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit:














Retail

$ 211,552


8.0 %


$ 249,442


9.1 %


$ (37,890)


(15.2) %


(110)

Brand Portfolio

10,908


3.0 %


3,225


0.8 %


7,683


238.2 %


220

Total segment operating profit

222,460


7.4 %


252,667


8.0 %


(30,207)


(12.0) %


(60)

Corporate/Eliminations

(174,696)




(217,734)




43,038


(19.8) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 47,764


1.7 %


$ 34,933


1.2 %


$ 12,831


36.7 %


50

Recast of Retail Segment

Beginning with the fourth quarter of 2025, we aggregated our previously reported U.S. Retail operating segment and Canada Retail operating segment into a single reportable segment, the Retail segment, due to the similar nature of their operations and economic characteristics. This aggregation had no impact on our historical consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. All prior period segment information has been recast to conform to the current reporting segment presentation. The below tables present amounts for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 and 2024 recast to conform to the current reporting segment presentation.


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Comparable
Sales

Segment net sales:














Retail

$ 627,145


86.7 %


$ 676,879


86.7 %


$ (49,734)


(7.3) %


(7.5) %

Brand Portfolio

95,898


13.3


104,130


13.3


(8,232)


(7.9) %


(27.0) %

Total segment net sales

723,043


100.0 %


781,009


100.0 %


(57,966)


(7.4) %


(7.8) %

Elimination of intersegment
net sales

(36,134)




(34,413)




(1,721)


5.0 %



Consolidated net sales

$ 686,909




$ 746,596




$ (59,687)


(8.0) %



Segment gross profit:













Basis Point
Change

Retail

$ 268,200


42.8 %


$ 300,782


44.4 %


$ (32,582)


(10.8) %


(160)

Brand Portfolio

26,671


27.8 %


33,477


32.1 %


(6,806)


(20.3) %


(430)

Total segment gross profit

294,871


40.8 %


334,259


42.8 %


(39,388)


(11.8) %


(200)

Net recognition (elimination)
of intersegment gross profit

255




(4,248)




4,503





Consolidated gross profit

$ 295,126


43.0 %


$ 330,011


44.2 %


$ (34,885)


(10.6) %


(120)

Segment operating expenses:














Retail

$ 228,227


36.4 %


$ 233,413


34.5 %


$ (5,186)


(2.2) %


190

Brand Portfolio

26,507


27.6 %


34,385


33.0 %


(7,878)


(22.9) %


(540)

Total segment operating
expenses

254,734


35.2 %


267,798


34.3 %


(13,064)


(4.9) %


90

Corporate

47,128




55,695




(8,567)


(15.4) %



Consolidated operating
expenses

$ 301,862


43.9 %


$ 323,493


43.3 %


$ (21,631)


(6.7) %


60

Segment operating profit:














Retail

$ 39,973


6.4 %


$ 67,369


10.0 %


$ (27,396)


(40.7) %


(360)

Brand Portfolio

2,591


2.7 %


1,956


1.9 %


635


32.5 %


80

Total segment operating
profit

42,564


5.9 %


69,325


8.9 %


(26,761)


(38.6) %


(300)

Corporate/Eliminations

(49,826)




(59,943)




10,117


(16.9) %



Consolidated operating profit
(loss)

$ (7,262)


(1.1) %


$ 9,382


1.3 %


$ (16,644)


NM


NM


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Comparable
Sales

Segment net sales:














Retail

$ 686,003


90.4 %


$ 716,491


88.2 %


$ (30,488)


(4.3) %


(4.5) %

Brand Portfolio

73,157


9.6


95,993


11.8


(22,836)


(23.8) %


(29.2) %

Total segment net sales

759,160


100.0 %


812,484


100.0 %


(53,324)


(6.6) %


(5.0) %

Elimination of intersegment
net sales

(19,398)




(40,584)




21,186


(52.2) %



Consolidated net sales

$ 739,762




$ 771,900




$ (32,138)


(4.2) %



Segment gross profit:













Basis Point
Change

Retail

$ 299,472


43.7 %


$ 318,003


44.4 %


$ (18,531)


(5.8) %


(70)

Brand Portfolio

18,508


25.3 %


26,635


27.7 %


(8,127)


(30.5) %


(240)

Total segment gross profit

317,980


41.9 %


344,638


42.4 %


(26,658)


(7.7) %


(50)

Net recognition (elimination)
of intersegment gross profit

4,953




(5,089)




10,042





Consolidated gross profit

$ 322,933


43.7 %


$ 339,549


44.0 %


$ (16,616)


(4.9) %


(30)

Segment operating expenses:














Retail

$ 230,763


33.6 %


$ 231,378


32.3 %


$ (615)


(0.3) %


130

Brand Portfolio

24,692


33.8 %


31,259


32.6 %


(6,567)


(21.0) %


120

Total segment operating
expenses

255,455


33.6 %


262,637


32.3 %


(7,182)


(2.7) %


130

Corporate

42,007




50,894




(8,887)


(17.5) %



Consolidated operating expenses

$ 297,462


40.2 %


$ 313,531


40.6 %


$ (16,069)


(5.1) %


(40)

Segment operating profit (loss):













Retail

$ 68,709


10.0 %


$ 86,625


12.1 %


$ (17,916)


(20.7) %


(210)

Brand Portfolio

(3,606)


(4.9) %


(2,053)


(2.1) %


(1,553)


75.6 %


(280)

Total segment operating profit

65,103


8.6 %


84,572


10.4 %


(19,469)


(23.0) %


(180)

Corporate/Eliminations

(38,520)




(55,983)




17,463


(31.2) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 26,583


3.6 %


$ 28,589


3.7 %


$ (2,006)


(7.0) %


(10)


Six months ended







(dollars in thousands)

August 2, 2025


August 3, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Comparable
Sales

Segment net sales:














Retail

$ 1,313,148


88.6 %


$ 1,393,370


87.5 %


$ (80,222)


(5.8) %


(6.0) %

Brand Portfolio

169,055


11.4


200,123


12.5


(31,068)


(15.5) %


(28.1) %

Total segment net sales

1,482,203


100.0 %


1,593,493


100.0 %


(111,290)


(7.0) %


(6.4) %

Elimination of intersegment
net sales

(55,532)




(74,997)




19,465


(26.0) %



Consolidated net sales

$ 1,426,671




$ 1,518,496




$ (91,825)


(6.0) %



Segment gross profit:













Basis Point
Change

Retail

$ 567,672


43.2 %


$ 618,785


44.4 %


$ (51,113)


(8.3) %


(120)

Brand Portfolio

45,179


26.7 %


60,112


30.0 %


(14,933)


(24.8) %


(330)

Total segment gross profit

612,851


41.3 %


678,897


42.6 %


(66,046)


(9.7) %


(130)

Net recognition (elimination)
of intersegment gross profit

5,208




(9,337)




14,545





Consolidated gross profit

$ 618,059


43.3 %


$ 669,560


44.1 %


$ (51,501)


(7.7) %


(80)

Segment operating expenses:














Retail

$ 458,990


35.0 %


$ 464,791


33.4 %


$ (5,801)


(1.2) %


160

Brand Portfolio

51,199


30.3 %


65,644


32.8 %


(14,445)


(22.0) %


(250)

Total segment operating
expenses

510,189


34.4 %


530,435


33.3 %


(20,246)


(3.8) %


110

Corporate

89,135




106,589




(17,454)


(16.4) %



Consolidated operating
expenses

$ 599,324


42.0 %


$ 637,024


42.0 %


$ (37,700)


(5.9) %


-

Segment operating profit (loss):













Retail

$ 108,682


8.3 %


$ 153,994


11.1 %


$ (45,312)


(29.4) %


(280)

Brand Portfolio

(1,015)


(0.6) %


(97)


- %


(918)


946.4 %


(60)

Total segment operating profit

107,667


7.3 %


153,897


9.7 %


(46,230)


(30.0) %


(240)

Corporate/Eliminations

(88,346)




(115,926)




27,580


(23.8) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 19,321


1.4 %


$ 37,971


2.5 %


$ (18,650)


(49.1) %


(110)


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

November 1, 2025


November 2, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Comparable
Sales

Segment net sales:














Retail

$ 687,741


87.1 %


$ 698,999


86.2 %


$ (11,258)


(1.6) %


(2.1) %

Brand Portfolio

101,923


12.9


111,492


13.8


(9,569)


(8.6) %


(21.5) %

Total segment net sales

789,664


100.0 %


810,491


100.0 %


(20,827)


(2.6) %


(2.4) %

Elimination of intersegment
net sales

(37,253)




(33,297)




(3,956)


11.9 %



Consolidated net sales

$ 752,411




$ 777,194




$ (24,783)


(3.2) %



Segment gross profit:













Basis Point
Change

Retail

$ 309,975


45.1 %


$ 301,565


43.1 %


$ 8,410


2.8 %


200

Brand Portfolio

28,968


28.4 %


31,313


28.1 %


(2,345)


(7.5) %


30

Total segment gross profit

338,943


42.9 %


332,878


41.1 %


6,065


1.8 %


180

Net recognition of
intersegment gross profit

676




937




(261)





Consolidated gross profit

$ 339,619


45.1 %


$ 333,815


43.0 %


$ 5,804


1.7 %


210

Segment operating expenses:














Retail

$ 237,017


34.5 %


$ 230,580


33.0 %


$ 6,437


2.8 %


150

Brand Portfolio

23,812


23.4 %


27,150


24.4 %


(3,338)


(12.3) %


(100)

Total segment operating
expenses

260,829


33.0 %


257,730


31.8 %


3,099


1.2 %


120

Corporate

39,227




39,097




130


0.3 %



Consolidated operating
expenses

$ 300,056


39.9 %


$ 296,827


38.2 %


$ 3,229


1.1 %


170

Segment operating profit:














Retail

$ 72,958


10.6 %


$ 70,985


10.2 %


$ 1,973


2.8 %


40

Brand Portfolio

8,256


8.1 %


7,747


6.9 %


509


6.6 %


120

Total segment operating profit

81,214


10.3 %


78,732


9.7 %


2,482


3.2 %


60

Corporate/Eliminations

(38,551)




(55,916)




17,365


(31.1) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 42,663


5.7 %


$ 22,816


2.9 %


$ 19,847


87.0 %


280


Nine months ended







(dollars in thousands)

November 1, 2025


November 2, 2024


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Comparable
Sales

Segment net sales:














Retail

$ 2,000,889


88.1 %


$ 2,092,369


87.0 %


$ (91,480)


(4.4) %


(4.7) %

Brand Portfolio

270,978


11.9


311,615


13.0


(40,637)


(13.0) %


(25.9) %

Total segment net sales

2,271,867


100.0 %


2,403,984


100.0 %


(132,117)


(5.5) %


(5.1) %

Elimination of intersegment
net sales

(92,785)




(108,294)




15,509


(14.3) %



Consolidated net sales

$ 2,179,082




$ 2,295,690




$ (116,608)


(5.1) %



Segment gross profit:













Basis Point
Change

Retail

$ 877,647


43.9 %


$ 920,350


44.0 %


$ (42,703)


(4.6) %


(10)

Brand Portfolio

74,147


27.4 %


91,425


29.3 %


(17,278)


(18.9) %


(190)

Total segment gross profit

951,794


41.9 %


1,011,775


42.1 %


(59,981)


(5.9) %


(20)

Net recognition (elimination)
of intersegment gross profit

5,884




(8,400)




14,284





Consolidated gross profit

$ 957,678


43.9 %


$ 1,003,375


43.7 %


$ (45,697)


(4.6) %


20

Segment operating expenses:














Retail

$ 696,007


34.8 %


$ 695,371


33.2 %


$ 636


0.1 %


160

Brand Portfolio

75,011


27.7 %


92,794


29.8 %


(17,783)


(19.2) %


(210)

Total segment operating
expenses

771,018


33.9 %


788,165


32.8 %


(17,147)


(2.2) %


110

Corporate

128,362




145,686




(17,324)


(11.9) %



Consolidated operating
expenses

$ 899,380


41.3 %


$ 933,851


40.7 %


$ (34,471)


(3.7) %


60

Segment operating profit:














Retail

$ 181,640


9.1 %


$ 224,979


10.8 %


$ (43,339)


(19.3) %


(170)

Brand Portfolio

7,241


2.7 %


7,650


2.5 %


(409)


(5.3) %


20

Total segment operating
profit

188,881


8.3 %


232,629


9.7 %


(43,748)


(18.8) %


(140)

Corporate/Eliminations

(126,897)




(171,842)




44,945


(26.2) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 61,984


2.8 %


$ 60,787


2.6 %


$ 1,197


2.0 %


20

NM - Not meaningful

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


January 31,
2026


February 1,
2025


January 31,
2026


February 1,
2025

Net sales

$ 713,589


$ 713,572


$ 2,892,671


$ 3,009,262

Cost of sales

(410,877)


(430,989)


(1,632,281)


(1,723,304)

Gross profit

302,712


282,583


1,260,390


1,285,958

Operating expenses

(319,853)


(311,983)


(1,219,233)


(1,245,834)

Income from equity investments

2,921


4,126


11,026


13,145

Impairment charges

-


(580)


(4,419)


(18,336)

Operating profit (loss)

(14,220)


(25,854)


47,764


34,933

Interest expense, net

(10,383)


(11,130)


(45,338)


(45,291)

Non-operating income (expenses), net

(88)


140


(192)


(372)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(24,691)


(36,844)


2,234


(10,730)

Income tax benefit (provision)

6,504


(1,312)


(6,958)


755

Loss from equity investment

(847)


-


(847)


-

Net loss

(19,034)


(38,156)


(5,571)


(9,975)

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(958)


(12)


(2,803)


(574)

Net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (19,992)


$ (38,168)


$ (8,374)


$ (10,549)

Diluted loss per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (0.40)


$ (0.80)


$ (0.17)


$ (0.20)

Weighted average diluted shares

49,633


47,919


49,136


53,657

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 50,871


$ 44,752

Receivables, net

59,444


50,371

Inventories

563,547


599,751

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,286


39,950

Total current assets

708,148


734,824

Property and equipment, net

213,291


208,199

Operating lease assets

675,648


701,621

Goodwill

130,837


130,386

Intangible assets, net

81,242


84,639

Deferred tax assets

35,882


43,324

Equity investments

56,260


56,761

Other assets

46,325


49,470

Total assets

$ 1,947,633


$ 2,009,224

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 236,195


$ 271,524

Accrued expenses

170,014


152,153

Current maturities of long-term debt

6,750


6,750

Current operating lease liabilities

175,515


159,924

Total current liabilities

588,474


590,351

Long-term debt

428,206


484,285

Non-current operating lease liabilities

596,587


635,076

Other non-current liabilities

46,606


17,737

Total liabilities

1,659,873


1,727,449

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

5,274


3,284

Total shareholders' equity

282,486


278,491

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity

$ 1,947,633


$ 2,009,224

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025

Operating expenses

$ (319,853)


$ (311,983)


$ (1,219,233)


$ (1,245,834)

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring and integration costs

3,180


1,729


13,063


11,843

Acquisition-related costs

-


-


-


2,154

Total non-GAAP adjustments

3,180


1,729


13,063


13,997

Adjusted operating expenses

$ (316,673)


$ (310,254)


$ (1,206,170)


$ (1,231,837)

Operating profit (loss)

$ (14,220)


$ (25,854)


$ 47,764


$ 34,933

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring and integration costs

3,180


1,729


13,063


11,843

Acquisition-related costs

-


-


-


2,154

Impairment charges

-


580


4,419


18,336

Total non-GAAP adjustments

3,180


2,309


17,482


32,333

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ (11,040)


$ (23,545)


$ 65,246


$ 67,266

Net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (19,992)


$ (38,168)


$ (8,374)


$ (10,549)

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring and integration costs

3,180


1,729


13,063


11,843

Acquisition-related costs

-


-


-


2,154

Impairment charges

-


580


4,419


18,336

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

88


(141)


192


371

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

3,268


2,168


17,674


32,704

Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments

(1,083)


13,567


(5,199)


(8,458)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

1,280


1,116


1,354


768

Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax

3,465


16,851


13,829


25,014

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
interest

958


12


2,803


574

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (15,569)


$ (21,305)


$ 8,258


$ 15,039

Diluted loss per share

$ (0.40)


$ (0.80)


$ (0.17)


$ (0.20)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.31)


$ (0.44)


$ 0.16


$ 0.27

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the Retail segment. Comparable sales in Canada exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

CONTACT: Stacy Turnof, [email protected]

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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