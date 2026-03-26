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WKN: A12EGF | ISIN: CA0089118776 | Ticker-Symbol: ADH2
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:00
11,550 Euro
+2,17 % +0,245
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
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AIR CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AIR CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,56011,67516:19
11,54011,66016:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 11:36 Uhr
52 Leser
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Statement from Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A statement from Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

"I want to reiterate my deepest condolences to the families of the Jazz Captain and First Officer who tragically lost their lives, and recognize the profound impact this accident has had on our employees and customers. Air Canada is cooperating fully with U.S. and Canadian authorities in the investigation.

As President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, it is my duty to support those affected by this tragedy. I am deeply saddened that my inability to speak French has diverted attention from the profound grief of the families and the great resilience of Air Canada's employees, who have demonstrated outstanding professionalism despite the events of the past few days.

Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French. I sincerely apologize for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve.

I am also very grateful to those who have given the very best of themselves throughout the last few days to take care of our customers and each other while coping with the weight of this tragedy and I have been moved by the messages of support received from so many people who have reached out to express their thoughts for those impacted by Sunday's tragic accident."

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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