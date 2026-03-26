EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Defines Commercialization Strategy to Build a Scalable Multi-Jurisdictional "Metals Without Mining" Project Execution Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSX-V: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on recovering precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, is pleased to outline its commercialization strategy and the role of its Rapid Deployment Pathway ("RDP"), the operating framework the Company uses to advance opportunities from initial evaluation through technical validation, project development, contract execution and deployment.

The RDP is a structured and scalable process for assessing mine waste and tailings reprocessing opportunities and converting suitable tailings into long-term, revenue-producing projects. It is designed to enable project feasibility assessments on a faster timeline than most contemporary mining pathways, providing miners and tailings owners with an expedited route to assess the commercial and environmental opportunities presented by mine waste and tailings, while also creating a paid technical engagement for the Company at the assessment stage. The RDP is central to EnviroGold's strategy to build a global "Metals Without Mining" business by combining technical capability, disciplined project execution and strategic partner support.

EnviroGold's model is based on transforming mine waste into a source of precious and critical metals while delivering parallel environmental rehabilitation outcomes. The Company believes successful tailings projects can unlock stranded value, support reserve growth and deliver economically meaningful outcomes at mining scale.

Through staged opportunity assessment, sample preparation, classification, preparatory and optimization test work, micro NVRO pilot assessments and industrial demonstration campaigns, the RDP is designed to progressively de-risk candidate projects, validate process outcomes and support commercial deployment pathways that meet mining industry requirements for scale, reliability and economic relevance.

This framework enables EnviroGold to move beyond isolated technical studies and build a repeatable project execution platform capable of advancing multiple opportunities across jurisdictions and feedstocks. By integrating laboratory capability, pilot-scale infrastructure, demonstration capability and project development expertise, the Company is building the foundation for disciplined, concurrent project advancement.

As part of this strategy, EnviroGold is evaluating options for its first industrial-scale global reference site, with the intention of establishing critical minerals processing hubs in Australia and the United States that directly support multiple critical mineral initiatives and strategic metal supply chain security.

"The Rapid Deployment Pathway is how EnviroGold converts technical opportunity into commercial execution," said Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer. "It gives us a disciplined framework to identify, de-risk and advance projects toward industrial deployment while building a scalable platform capable of supporting multiple opportunities across jurisdictions. We believe the projects we are targeting can be economically meaningful at mining scale because successful tailings projects can unlock stranded value, support reserve growth and deliver environmental rehabilitation in a way that is commercially relevant to the mining industry."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base, and critical metals from sulfidic mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's commercialization strategy and RDP; the Company's advancement toward the commercial deployment of its proprietary NVRO Process; the achievement of key commercialization milestones and revenue targets; the development of a scalable, multi-jurisdictional project pipeline, capital markets strategy, commercialization activities, project development platform, growth plans and strategic objectives; and the Company's future growth, development and business prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the Company will continue to advance its commercialization strategy, RDP and project development activities as anticipated; the RDP will support the identification, assessment, de-risking and advancement of project opportunities in a timely and effective manner; the Company will be able to execute its business plans, commercialization initiatives and growth strategy; that the Company will have access to capital and resources on reasonable terms; and that general business, regulatory, market and economic conditions will remain supportive of the Company's plans and operations.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks relating to the Company's ability to advance the commercial deployment of the NVRO Process; risks that the RDP, pilot work, demonstration activities or project development efforts may not progress as expected or may not result in commercial deployment opportunities; the risk that commercialization milestones, revenue targets, growth objectives or project development plans may not be achieved on the timelines anticipated or at all; risks relating to the Company's ability to secure financing, maintain adequate working capital and execute its business strategy; changes in market, economic, industry, regulatory or political conditions; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.