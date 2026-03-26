OTC Markets Group Welcomes Capitan Silver Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Capitan Silver Corp. (TSX-V: CAPT; OTCQX: CAPTF), a Canadian silver exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Capitan Silver Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Capitan Silver Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CAPTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Alberto Orozco, CEO of Capitan Silver, commented:



"We are pleased to be upgrading to the OTCQX Market, which we expect will provide Capitan with enhanced access and visibility among U.S. investors, as well as increased liquidity. This graduation comes at an exciting time in Capitan's growth trajectory, as we have launched the largest drill program in the Company's history with the goal of further growing our high-grade Cruz de Plata silver-gold project at depth and demonstrating the large-scale potential of the asset."

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning approximately 37% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata silver project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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Media Contact:

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