AgomAb Therapeutics N.V.: Agomab Receives U.S. Patent for AGMB-447, its Inhaled Lung-restricted Small Molecule Inhibitor of ALK5 in Development for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Antwerp, Belgium, March 26, 2026 - Agomab Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: AGMB) ("'Agomab'"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibrosis, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,577,230, covering the composition of matter of AGMB-447, to Agomab. AGMB-447 is the company's investigational inhaled lung-restricted small molecule inhibitor of ALK5 (or TGFßR1), currently in a Phase 1b study for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). This patent provides intellectual property (IP) protection for AGMB-447 in the U.S. through at least 2041, excluding any potential patent term extensions.

"The issuance of this patent is a significant milestone that solidifies the foundational IP for AGMB-447 in the U.S.," commented Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer at Agomab. "Building a global patent portfolio for AGMB-447 is an important step in our mission to address the high unmet medical need for people living with IPF. Following the positive healthy subject data for AGMB-447, we look forward to the results of the IPF patient cohort of the Phase 1b study later this year."

AGMB-447 is an investigational drug and not approved by any regulatory authority. Its efficacy and safety have not been established.

About AGMB-447

AGMB-447 is an inhaled lung-restricted small molecule inhibitor of ALK5 (or TGFßR1) intended for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). TGFß is the master regulator of fibrosis, which is the key process driving IPF disease progression. AGMB-447 is specifically designed to inhibit ALK5 in the lung while avoiding clinically relevant systemic exposure through local administration via inhalation and rapid hydrolyzation in plasma. Through AGMB-447, Agomab aims to offer a potentially safe and effective novel anti-fibrotic therapeutic option to IPF patients.

About Agomab

Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab's product candidates are designed to target established potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab's mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Agomab's focus on the discovery and development of its pipeline of novel product candidates for chronic fibrotic disorders and the validity and duration of IP protection for AGMB-447 in the U.S., as well as statements regarding future data readouts. Forward-looking statements are based on Agomab's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and the risk that we may not be able to successfully maintain, enforce and/or defend our IP for AGMB-447. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Agomab undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. Readers should not rely upon the information in this announcement as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts

Investors

Sofie Van Gijsel

VP of Investor Relations

E-Mail: sofie.vangijsel@agomab.com

Phone: +1 781 296 1143



Media

Gretchen Schweitzer

Trophic Communications

E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 172 861 8540