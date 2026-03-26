ParaZero Technologies Ltd.: ParaZero Reports 2025 Financial Results

KFAR SABA, Israel, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company" or "ParaZero"), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced its financial results for year ended December 31, 2025.

Key Highlights of ParaZero's Achievements in 2025 & Recent Highlights:

Sales increased by 12.3% to $1,046,644 for the year ended December 31, 2025, primarily driven by newly developed products in the defense sector

Three purchase orders received from Israeli defense entities for DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems solutions reinforcing trust and operational reliance on ParaZero's DefendAir platform.

Cash position strengthened with registered direct offerings in 2026 yielding approximately $7.5 million in gross proceeds.





Commercial and Regulatory Milestones

In January 2025, ParaZero announced that it received official approval from the Israeli Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) under the Israel Ministry of Defense for the marketing of the DefendAir counter-UAS (C-UAS) solution.

In April 2025, ParaZero received a marketing approval from DECA for the DropAir Precision Airdrop System, developed in collaboration with Heven Drones, a leading U.S. drone manufacturer with roots in Israel that specializes in custom autonomous UAS platforms.

In October 2025, ParaZero announced the signing of a significant purchase order with Airobotics Ltd.(an Ondas company), a premier provider of robotic automation solutions, for the delivery of the company's advanced safety systems.

In November 2025, ParaZero received a significant purchase order for its DefendAir anti-drone defense systems from a Dutch distributor, one of Europe's largest integrators that serves as a leading supplier of defense and homeland security applications.

In December 2025, ParaZero signed a distribution agreement with a leading Western European distributor specializing in advanced defense systems and force training solutions, which grants the distributor exclusive rights to distribute the DefendAir C-UAS across multiple Western European countries.

In January 2026, ParaZero announced the receipt of the first purchase order from a main Israeli defense entity for the DefendAir solution.

In February 2026, ParaZero announced the receipt of an additional order from a second branch at an Israeli defense entity for the DefendAir solution. The order included: Specialized Launchers : High-precision net-launchers designed for rapid deployment in urban and field environments, enabling soft-kill interception of hostile drones with minimal collateral damage. Interception Pods : net-pods compatible with handheld, stationary, and drone-mounted configurations, providing layered defense for troops, convoys, and critical infrastructure. Training Package : A comprehensive suite of simulation-based and live-fire training modules to ensure operational readiness, including system integration, maintenance, and tactical deployment scenarios.

In March 2026, ParaZero announced the receipt of a new purchase order from an Israeli defense entity for the DefendAir solution. The order included the delivery of an evaluation kit including DefendAir's net pods live exercise and training to support rapid operational deployment and maximize readiness.

In March 2026, ParaZero signed a strategic cooperation agreement with BonV Aero, a leading Indian aerospace and defense technologies manufacturer, under which BonV Aero will market the DefendAir C-UAS solutions in India, following a successful live demonstration to a key Indian security entity.





Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Sales increased by 12.3%, to $1,046,664 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $932,154 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This increase was mainly attributed to the company shifting towards sales of newly developed products, mainly in the defense sector, and original equipment manufacturer integrations that contributed to a higher volume of sales.

Cost of sales increased by 14.1%, to $996,701 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $873,861 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase of an inventory write-off of $194,344 during the year ended December 31, 2025.

Research and development expenses increased by 9.1%, to $2,338,221 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2,143,353 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase resulted mainly from labor costs due to the increased number of employees and consultants' costs.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 49.7%, to $1,618,187 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1,081,003 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase resulted mainly from labor costs, marketing and promotion services and travel and conferences participation costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by 51.7%, to $3,640,967 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2,400,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase resulted mainly from non-cash expenses of $1,086,247 related to grants pursuant to our equity incentive plan.

Net loss and comprehensive loss decreased by 51%, to $5,412,163 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $11,054,230 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was the result of changes in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities, set off by an increase in expenses related to grants pursuant to our equity incentive plan along with an increase of operating expenses, as described above.

The loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $0.31 compared to loss per share of $0.99 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits was approximately $4.2 million.





A copy of ParaZero's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on ParaZero's investor relations website at https://parazero.com/investor-relations/. ParaZero will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at michal@efraty.com.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com





PARAZERO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

BALANCE SHEETS

(US dollars) Note December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 2,159,313 4,178,866 Short term deposits 2,000,000 - Trade receivables 185,494 114,564 Other current assets 3 283,010 421,919 Inventories 5 204,480 394,193 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 4,832,297 5,109,542 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted deposit 2Z 80,721 68,001 Prepaid expenses 12,153 33,333 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6 273,925 418,790 Property and equipment, net 7 106,224 107,906 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 473,023 628,030 TOTAL ASSETS 5,305,320 5,737,572

PARAZERO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

BALANCE SHEETS

(US dollars) Note December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 116,491 184,247 Operating lease liabilities 6 245,682 202,563 Other current liabilities 9 966,612 933,995 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,328,785 1,320,805 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Derivative warrant liabilities 13A 758,872 4,511,491 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 61,002 216,917 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 819,874 4,728,408 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Ordinary shares, NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized 200,000,000 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; Issued and outstanding 19,666,030 and 12,817,092 shares as of December 31, 2025 and as of December 31, 2024, respectively 10 111,163 72,061 Additional paid-in capital 37,934,948 29,093,585 Accumulated losses (34,889,450 - (29,477,287 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 3,156,661 (311,641 - TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 5,305,320 5,737,572

PARAZERO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(US dollars) Year ended December 31, Note 2025

2024 2023 Sales 11 1,046,664

932,154 620,508 Cost of Sales 996,701

873,861 476,610 Gross profit 49,963

58,293 143,898 Research and development expenses 2,338,221

2,143,353 636,801 Selling and marketing expenses 1,618,187

1,081,003 487,904 General and administrative expenses 3,640,967

2,400,000 1,472,872 Initial public offering expenses 2I -

- 345,925 Operating loss 7,547,412

5,566,063 2,799,604 Change in fair value of convertible notes 8 -

- 504,976 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 13A (1,918,203

- 5,688,891 277,600 Issuance expenses attributable to derivate warrant liability 10B -

- 247,129 Interest expenses on related party loan 15 -

- 152,745 Other finance income, net (217,046

- (200,724 - (210,675 - Net loss and comprehensive loss 5,412,163

11,054,230 3,771,379 Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted 0.31

0.99 0.77 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted Includes shares issued following a cashless exercise

