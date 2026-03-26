Pluri Inc.: Pluri Secures Additional Investment from Chairman Alejandro Weinstein at 30% Premium to Market in a Private Placement

HAIFA, Israel, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. ("Pluri" or the "Company") (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a biotechnology company leveraging a proprietary cell-based platform across multiple commercial verticals, today announced that an entity beneficially owned by Alejandro Weinstein, Chairman of the Board and one of the Company's largest shareholders, has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Pluri for an additional $2.5 million investment in the Company at a 30% premium to the market price on March 24, 2026.

This additional investment follows Mr. Weinstein's prior $2.5 million investment announced in connection with his appointment as Chairman of the Board, and further underscores his continued support in Pluri's strategy, underlying asset base, and long-term value creation opportunity.

"Making an additional investment in Pluri reflects my view that the Company holds a unique combination of highly valuable assets, technology, and capabilities," said Alejandro Weinstein, Chairman of the Board of Pluri. "My goal is to help the Company unlock that value through focused execution, strategic prioritization, and the advancement of the current and future opportunities that can further strengthen Pluri's momentum."



Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri, commented: "I believe Alejandro's investment is a strong vote of confidence in the value of Pluri's assets, platform, and future opportunities. We share the goal of unlocking this value through focused execution, strategic prioritization, and advancement of the initiatives we believe can create meaningful shareholder value."

The Securities Purchase Agreement relates to a private placement offering consisting of: 625,000 common shares, par value $0.00001 per share of the Company, and warrants to purchase up to 625,000 common shares of the Company The combined purchase price for each common share and common warrant is $4.00. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon closing of the transaction at an exercise price of $4.25 per share and will be exercisable until the expiration of the eighteen-month anniversary of the closing of the transaction. The gross proceeds to the Company from this transaction are expected to be approximately $2.5 million. Pluri intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities offered in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Mr. Alejandro Weinstein

Mr. Weinstein, a prominent investor, has built and scaled global companies across healthcare, biotechnology, and wellness, including transforming CFR Pharmaceuticals into a multinational group later acquired by Abbott for $2.9 billion, and founding leading investment platforms such as WM Partners, Olive Tree Ventures, and Vanterra Ventures, which is active in functional food and nutrition innovation. His proven ability to grow companies, execute strategic transactions, and lead value driven organizations makes him a strong candidate to serve as Chairman.

About Pluri Inc:

Pluri is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions.

The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, and offers CDMO services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the belief that the Company holds a unique combination of highly valuable assets, technology, and capabilities, the belief that the investment is a strong vote of confidence in the value of Pluri's assets, platform, and future opportunities, the potential of the Company's ventures, the Company's focus on sharpening execution, advancing commercialization and building long-term value for its shareholders, and the expected use of proceeds from the private placement and the timing and completion of the private placement. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the ability to fulfill the closing conditions for the private placement, changes in consumer preferences or aesthetics industry trends; the Company or each of its subsidiaries may encounter delays or obstacles in the launch, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of its food/agtech products; regulatory hurdles in new markets; the efficacy or safety of cell-derived products may not meet expectations; shifts in strategic priorities by the Company or its partners/collaborators, including these global food and agtech companies; challenges in marketing or brand alignment; intellectual property risks; unforeseen scientific or operational difficulties; inability to attract or retain key personnel; and competitive pressures that could impact market adoption or pricing; the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions, consummate the private placement on the expected terms or timeline, or at all; and the Company's ability to use the proceeds as anticipated. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investors: investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com

U.S. Media: Berry Brady at berry@quantum-corp.com