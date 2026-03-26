NeoVolta Inc.: NeoVolta Receives $1.9 Million First Purchase Order from Luminia, Accelerating Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced it has received its first purchase order from Luminia LLC ("Luminia"), a California-based leader in distributed energy development, under the strategic supply collaboration the two companies announced in December 2025.

The purchase order, valued at approximately $1.9 million for 40 units of NeoVolta's NVGAIN-125K261 commercial and industrial battery storage system, represents the first definitive commercial transaction to emerge from the December 2025 collaboration framework and a critical validation of NeoVolta's integrated C&I platform strategy. This milestone accelerates NeoVolta's entry into the commercial and industrial storage segment, demonstrates the Company's ability to generate near-term C&I revenue using its existing certified product portfolio, and lays the groundwork for a broader, long-term strategic collaboration with one of the most active C&I energy storage developers in the United States.

Unlocking the Broader Opportunity: From Supply Agreement to Strategic Collaboration

In December 2025, NeoVolta and Luminia announced a strategic supply collaboration framework under which NeoVolta would receive a right of first refusal to supply battery energy storage systems across Luminia's portfolio of California solar-plus-storage projects, representing up to 160 MWh of potential supply and approximately $39 million in potential equipment revenue. Today's purchase order is the first concrete step related to that framework.

Luminia operates as a platform-scale developer with a substantial contracted demand base and a growing active project pipeline across California's commercial, municipal, and community energy storage market. The company's development activity positions it as one of the more significant participants in the U.S. C&I distributed storage segment, and NeoVolta views the relationship as a platform for sustained, multi-year demand rather than a series of isolated transactions.

While this initial purchase order reflects the existing supply collaboration framework, both companies expect the relationship to evolve into a deeper strategic relationship encompassing joint project execution, expanded product deployment, and integrated C&I solutions as NeoVolta's Georgia manufacturing facility ramps toward mid-2026 production.

A Validation of NeoVolta's Integrated C&I Strategy

The C&I energy storage segment represents a significant and growing market opportunity, one that has historically been underserved by both residential installers and large utility-scale EPC firms. Demand for bankable, FEOC-compliant, domestically sourced solutions is accelerating, and NeoVolta believes its integrated platform is uniquely positioned to meet it.

By combining a certified, market-ready product portfolio with an established developer partner offering turnkey EPC and project financing capabilities, NeoVolta is able to offer C&I customers fully structured, bankable energy storage solutions. The Company's Georgia manufacturing facility, on track for a mid-2026 production ramp, will further strengthen this position by adding domestic supply capacity aligned with IRA incentive frameworks.

Today's purchase order is tangible evidence that this strategy is working. NeoVolta is winning C&I business now, with existing products, ahead of its manufacturing ramp, and alongside a partner with one of the most active project pipelines in the U.S. C&I market.

"Receiving this first purchase order from Luminia is a significant milestone that validates both our C&I strategy and the strength of our relationship," said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. "When we announced our collaboration with Luminia in December, we described it as a platform capable of driving sustained demand over time. This purchase order is the first evidence of exactly that, and we expect this relationship to continue to deepen as we bring our Georgia manufacturing facility online and expand our integrated C&I solutions."

"This first purchase order is an important step in executing a programmatic deployment model we've built to scale across commercial and community portfolios," said David Field, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminia. "The demand we are seeing from C&I customers for domestically sourced, fully certified battery storage solutions is real and growing and this order marks the beginning of a repeatable project pipeline with NeoVolta."

Accelerating NeoVolta's Multi-Vertical Platform

This transaction is a meaningful proof point in NeoVolta's broader strategy to build a vertically integrated energy solutions platform spanning residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale markets. NeoVolta's C&I approach is built on partnering with established project developers and financing platforms such as Luminia, enabling the Company to offer customers fully structured, bankable energy storage solutions rather than simply supplying hardware.

The Luminia relationship also provides forward demand visibility that supports production planning at NeoVolta's Georgia manufacturing facility, where initial 2 GWh annual capacity - scalable to 8 GWh subject to additional capital investment and operational milestones - is expected to ramp in mid-2026.

NeoVolta will supply 40 units of the NVGAIN-125K261 under this purchase order, including on-site commissioning support across selected sites. The Company will provide updates on material developments under the broader Luminia collaboration as they occur.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com

About Luminia

Headquartered in San Diego, Luminia is a renewable energy developer accelerating the transition to local commercial and community-based solar and energy storage. Luminia partners with businesses, property and portfolio owners, Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) and local communities to design, finance, build and operate distributed clean energy projects that deliver energy savings and lasting value. For more information, visit https://luminia.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to raise additional capital, manufacturing capacity, production timelines, market opportunity, revenue potential, supply collaboration frameworks and potential order volumes, the expected expansion of strategic collaborations, and future operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

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