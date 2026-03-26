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WKN: A3D60U | ISIN: CA55027C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: Z76
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 13:59
13,900 Euro
+0,72 % +0,100
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMINE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMINE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,00014,30015:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 13:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Appoints Pat Doran as Chief Executive Officer Following Lumine Group Acquisition

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company"), a global leader of personal cloud platforms for telecom operators, today announced the appointment of Pat Doran as Chief Executive Officer, following the company's recent acquisition by Lumine Group.

Doran succeeds former CEO Jeff Miller and Chief Financial Officer Lou Ferraro, who have stepped down following the close of the transaction.

Doran brings deep experience across technology, operations, and global business leadership, and has played a key role in shaping Synchronoss' strategy and execution in recent years.

"Synchronoss has a strong foundation, a talented global team, and a well-established position in personal cloud," said Doran. "Having been one of the original founding technologists, I'm honoured to step into this role and lead the company as it enters this next chapter."

As part of the transition, Synchronoss is defining its organizational structure from within, aligning the company with its operating priorities and delivering innovative cloud solutions to its global customer base.

"We are grateful to Jeff and Lou for their leadership and contributions to Synchronoss," Doran added. "They have helped guide the company through an important period and developed a strong culture of innovation."

Synchronoss remains focused on its core priorities, including supporting its global telecom partners, driving innovation and delivering its personal cloud platform capabilities to customers worldwide.

Further updates on the company's leadership team and organizational structure will be shared as appropriate.

About Synchronoss

A Lumine Group company, Synchronoss Technologies is a global leader in personal cloud solutions, empowering service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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