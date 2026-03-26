Fangzhou Inc. Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Wang Haijiao as Chief Executive Officer Following a Year of Record Growth and Profitability

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, today announced the appointment of Mr. WANG Haijiao as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, effective March 26, 2026.

Mr. Wang succeeds former CEO Mr. Xie Fangmin and steps into the leadership role following a milestone year for the Company. For the fiscal year 2025, Fangzhou reported a successful financial turnaround, achieving a net profit of RMB12.0 million and driving a 30.2% year-over-year revenue increase to RMB3.53 billion.

Mr. Wang brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience in entrepreneurship, management, and investment within the healthcare industry. He holds deep expertise in digital health, precision medicine, and in vitro diagnostics (IVD). Prior to joining Fangzhou, Mr. Wang served as the deputy general manager, investment committee member, and executive partner of GTJA Investment Group, which he joined in 2014. He previously served as an investment director at Dragon Rise Capital and currently serves as a director of Guangzhou LBP Medicine Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 688393.SH).

"I am highly honored to join Fangzhou Inc. at such a transformative period in its history," said Mr. WANG Haijiao, Chief Executive Officer of Fangzhou. "The Company has built an unparalleled digital healthcare infrastructure and recently achieved a remarkable financial turnaround. I look forward to working with the Board and our talented team to deepen our 'AI + CDM' strategy, leveraging our proprietary XS LLM to empower our network of over 250,000 physicians and improve the standard of care for our millions of patients. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and sustainable growth."

"The Board is delighted to welcome Mr. Wang as our new Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Feng Zhou, Chief Strategy Officer and executive Director of Fangzhou Inc. "His deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, proven track record in digital health investments, and robust leadership skills make him the ideal executive to guide Fangzhou into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue to successfully execute its 'Medicine as a Service' (MaaS) and 'AI + CDM' strategies."

Mr. Wang holds a master's degree in microbiology and an MBA from Fudan University, as well as an EMBA from the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

His appointment directly aligns with Fangzhou's forward-looking strategy of prioritizing artificial intelligence investments-such as the recent launch of its multimodal "XingShi" Large Language Model (XS LLM)-to drive user experience, optimize the pharmaceutical supply chain, and enhance diagnostic accuracy across its platform of over 56.4 million registered users.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

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Xingwei Zhao Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements