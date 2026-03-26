Latin Metals Inc.: Latin Metals Commences First Systematic Exploration at Ventana North, within 500,000 Hectare Regional Copper Exploration Play, Northwest Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS and OTCQB: LMSQF) is advancing a district-scale sediment-hosted copper exploration portfolio in northwest Argentina, where preparations are underway for a large-scale field program at the Ventana North property ("Ventana North") in Q2 2026. The Company has a dominant land position controlling approximately 500,000 hectares across four sediment-hosted copper projects (Figure 1). This extensive land package provides significant scale and positions the Company as an early entrant in a largely underexplored belt. Sediment-hosted copper systems are globally recognized for their potential to host large, high-grade deposits, underscoring the significance of this emerging district-scale opportunity.

Why This Matters

District-Scale Opportunity: Latin Metals controls 500,000 hectares across a largely underexplored sediment-hosted copper belt - comparable in scale to major global copper districts.

Latin Metals controls 500,000 hectares across a largely underexplored sediment-hosted copper belt - comparable in scale to major global copper districts. First-Mover Advantage: Ventana North represents the first systematic exploration of this belt, positioning the Company to define priority targets ahead of potential competitors.

Ventana North represents the first systematic exploration of this belt, positioning the Company to define priority targets ahead of potential competitors. Pipeline for Discovery and Partnerships: The 2026 program is designed to rapidly generate high-quality drill targets and advance the project toward partner-funded drilling.

The 2026 program is designed to rapidly generate high-quality drill targets and advance the project toward partner-funded drilling. Low-Cost, High-Leverage Exploration: The stream sediment program provides efficient, large-scale coverage to identify copper anomalies and focus follow-up work on the most prospective areas.

Planned Work

The planned program represents an important first step in advancing a highly prospective, underexplored copper exploration play. The initial phase of work will consist of a detailed stream sediment sampling program (approximately 500 samples across a 73,000-hectare area) designed to systematically evaluate the Ventana North project area (Figure 1). The program will involve geological teams traversing stream drainages across the property to collect high-quality samples and generate a robust geochemical dataset.

This systematic, field-driven approach reflects the Company's strategy of generating high-value targets through cost-effective early-stage exploration. This program is expected to define priority areas for follow-up exploration and represent a key step toward drill target delineation.

Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' President and CEO commented:

"We control what we believe to be one of the largest unexplored sediment-hosted copper land positions globally, covering approximately 500,000 hectares. The 2026 program at Ventana North marks the first systematic step toward unlocking this district-scale opportunity, as we rapidly generate drill targets and position the project for potential partnerships."

Field activities are expected to commence in early Q2 2026, with initial results anticipated shortly thereafter.

Ventana Copper Project Background

The Ventana Project is a large-scale, 100%-owned sediment-hosted copper exploration project located within the Salta Rift basin of northwest Argentina. Covering approximately 176,000 hectares, the Ventana project has structural and stratigraphic features analogous to some of the world's most significant sediment-hosted copper districts. The Ventana North block will be the first part of Ventana project to be systematically explored for copper mineralization.

The region also offers exceptional infrastructure - with highway access, nearby power lines, making it highly attractive for exploration and potential development. The combination of scale, favorable geology, and limited historical exploration highlights the potential for the Ventana project to emerge as a new copper district.

The Company's total land position of almost 500,000 hectares in northwest Argentina is comparable in scale to some of the world's major sediment-hosted copper districts, including those in Zambia and central Europe. The Company's first-mover advantage provides a unique opportunity to systematically evaluate a large, prospective region and capture potential district-scale upside.





Figure 1. Left: Location of Ventana project with respect to all sediment hosted properties owned by the Company

Right: Detail of stream sediment sample locations within the Ventana North block.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

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Upcoming Events

Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q2 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:

CEM Scottsdale - Scottsdale, April 10, 2026

- Scottsdale, April 10, 2026 121 London - London, UK, May 11-12, 2026

- London, UK, May 11-12, 2026 Deutsche Goldmesse - Frankfurt, Germany, May 15-16, 2026



These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals' exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 1920, 1188 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A2

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation of the Option Agreements and exercise of the Option for the Properties, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Properties and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX-V acceptance for filing of the Option Agreements, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com -

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eac3ed3-ce69-4be9-8f0a-7f988787be31