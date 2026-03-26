JRM Construction Management: JRM Construction West Completes Carolina Herrera Boutique at Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / JRM Construction West completed a 2,790-square-foot interior fit-out for luxury fashion retailer Carolina Herrera at Westfield UTC in San Diego, California. The project was delivered in collaboration with client representative Hyland Studio, MAOArch Architecture, and ROSINI Engineering PC, creating a refined retail environment that reflects the brand's renowned design.

The scope included installation of new flooring, lighting, plumbing fixtures, custom millwork displays, and full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems to support retail operations. Structural improvements featured metal stud framing for interior and exterior conditions, steel framing to support the storefront and rooftop mechanical equipment, and new concrete curbs to accommodate the updated storefront configuration.

"Carolina Herrera's newest boutique at Westfield's University Town Center is a beautiful representation of the Carolina Herrera brand that I am proud to have been a part of developing and implementing on behalf of Herrera" said Jessica Hyland, Hyland Studio. "This new development project required great attention to detail, intricate collaboration across multiple parties and disciplines, and flawless execution all made possible in partnership with the talented JRM West team. JRM West continues to be a cherished partner of mine, playing a pivotal role in bringing to life complex luxury builds on the West coast that can always be relied on."

"We celebrate the opening of our La Jolla boutique. This exquisite store embodies the essence of our brand and is a true destination to experience the full House of Herrera from the latest women's ready-to-wear collection to accessories and beauty," said Emilie Rubinfeld, Carolina Herrara. "Our La Jolla retail concept came to fruition and was expertly crafted by the talented general contracting team at JRM West. Not only did the JRM West team share our obsession with perfecting every detail, but they collaborated as best in class professionals and dedicated partners."

The boutique's design is defined by curved corners, arched portals, and recessed display niches, creating a soft and cohesive spatial flow throughout the store. Architectural finishes include interior and exterior plaster, along with alternating pink and white hexagonal tile flooring that complements the arched storefront and carefully integrated custom millwork throughout the space.

"We're grateful to Hyland Studio for the opportunity to be part of this project," said John Jackson, VP, Managing Director, JRM West. "It was a true team effort working alongside all project partners to bring Carolina Herrera's vision to life and deliver a boutique that reflects the brand's signature aesthetic."

Media Contact: Sunny Khan

Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management

212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-west-completes-carolina-herrera-boutique-at-westfield-utc-1151578