Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County: Private Equity Leaders Joined Forces for Habitat for Humanity's Third Annual Private Equity Community Build, Raising $500,000 for Affordable Housing

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / More than a day of service, January 23, 2026 marked a powerful show of industry-wide commitment as Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County hosted its third Annual Private Equity Community Build in Lake Worth Beach, mobilizing private equity, legal, financial, and insurance leaders to advance affordable housing across the community.

Led by AE Industrial Partners, Comvest Partners, Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Norwest Mezzanine Partners, Sun Capital Partners, and numerous additional firms, the sector-wide initiative united more than 140 volunteers in a hands-on home build and repair blitz in support of Habitat's mission to expand access to safe, affordable housing. Collectively, the event generated a record-breaking $500,000 to support new home construction and critical home repairs for families across Palm Beach County.

Volunteers representing private equity firms and supporting organizations, including law firms, advisory groups, and insurance partners, worked side by side on new construction and revitalization projects, demonstrating the growing momentum and deepening industry-wide commitment behind the annual initiative.

The 2026 Private Equity Community Build was once again co-chaired by Russell Kreutter, Partner at Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, and Kevin Elwell, M&A Tax Partner at Crowe, LLP and board member of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. Both leaders have been instrumental in launching and expanding the event over the past three years.

"The Private Equity Community Build is a remarkable example of what can be achieved when industry leaders come together with a shared purpose," said Julia Murphy, Chief Advancement Officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County. "The generosity, teamwork, and enthusiasm we witnessed at the event will have a lasting impact on families throughout our community."

Kreutter, a longtime Habitat volunteer who has participated in builds across Southeast Asia and Florida, and Elwell, a dedicated Habitat leader since 2016, reflected on the initiative's continued growth.

"From its first year to today, the growth of this event has been extraordinary," Kreutter and Elwell shared in a joint statement. "With more partners, more volunteers, and a shared commitment to strengthening our community, we are proud to support Habitat's mission and help families build a foundation for the future."

Sponsors included AE Industrial Partners, Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, Comvest Partners, NMP Capital, Sun Capital Partners, Gunster, Bank of America, the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Akerman LLP, Lockton, Crowe, LLP, Configure Partners, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP (KTS), PwC, Ernst & Young LLP (EY), Willis Towers Watson Northeast, Inc. (WTW), RSM US LLP, DLA Piper LLP (US), FTI Consulting, Lazard, Harris Williams, and Hubbard Radio, the event's Exclusive Radio Sponsor.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Serving Palm Beach County, Habitat partners with families and individuals in need of safe, affordable housing to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through shelter, we empower.

For more information, contact Julia Murphy, Chief Advancement Officer, at Julia.Murphy@HabitatGreaterPBC.org.

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Media Contact: Cara MacVane

561.685.2342; CKMacVane@gmail.com

SOURCE: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/private-equity-leaders-joined-forces-for-habitat-for-humanity%e2%80%99s-1151621