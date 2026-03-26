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WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 15:17
71,20 Euro
-0,42 % -0,30
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,1471,1615:20
71,1471,1615:20
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
93 Leser
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O...for Offsite Construction, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

Offsite construction is a model based on the prefabrication of building elements at a location other than the worksite. Instead of building on site, individual modules or components are designed and manufactured at a workshop or plant before they are transported to and assembled on the worksite. The benefits are significant: quality, speed, safety, smaller carbon footprint... offsite construction has the potential to revolutionize the building industry!

Listen here, O...for Offsite Construction, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services adapted to the residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets. Its integrated and innovative solutions provide sustainability, performance and well-being for its customers. The Group is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.5 billion in sales in 2025
162,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on X @saintgobain

Find more stories and multimedia from Saint-Gobain at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/o...for-offsite-construction-a-saint-gobain-podcast-1152234

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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