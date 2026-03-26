MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

Offsite construction is a model based on the prefabrication of building elements at a location other than the worksite. Instead of building on site, individual modules or components are designed and manufactured at a workshop or plant before they are transported to and assembled on the worksite. The benefits are significant: quality, speed, safety, smaller carbon footprint... offsite construction has the potential to revolutionize the building industry!

Listen here, O...for Offsite Construction, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services adapted to the residential, non-residential and infrastructure markets. Its integrated and innovative solutions provide sustainability, performance and well-being for its customers. The Group is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.5 billion in sales in 2025

162,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on X @saintgobain

Find more stories and multimedia from Saint-Gobain at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/o...for-offsite-construction-a-saint-gobain-podcast-1152234