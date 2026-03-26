Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - From March 26-28, 2026, Babson College will host this year's premier global entrepreneurship summit Babson Connect Worldwide (BCW) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The annual gathering will bring together nearly 200 executives, entrepreneurs, and Babson community members from around the world to gain knowledge and insights in support of their entrepreneurial journeys. Conference panels and keynotes will address themes including artificial intelligence, sustainability, social impact, and leading through resilience. BCW returns to Latin America for the first time since the inaugural conference was held in Cartagena, Colombia, in 2015.

Rio de Janeiro, a bustling city on Brazil's southeastern coast, was chosen by the College for its vibrant culture, rich history, and central location within Latin America. As the country with the largest population, economy, and GDP in Latin America, Brazil's rapid evolution offers a window into how emerging markets are actively reshaping the global economic landscape.

The conference will be held at the Copacabana Palace, a five-star hotel that stands as a historic symbol of Rio de Janeiro's culture and elegance. Its charm is a testament to Brazil's cultural heritage and innovative spirit and offers a unique space for attendees to learn and network while embracing the city's entrepreneurial spirit.

Discussions will be led by a distinguished roster of executives, entrepreneurs, and educators representing an array of industries and areas of expertise. Featured speakers include Andréa Álvares (Instituto Ethos and FamaGaia), Diogo Corona (Smart Fit Group), André Esteves (BTG Pactual), Nizan Guanaes (N.ideias), Gustavo Janer (Oakberry), Colleen Keating (Planet Fitness), Edu Lyra (Gerando Falcões), Roberto Marinho Neto (Globo Ventures), Rony Meisler (Reserva), and Liel Miranda (Alpargatas).

Additional speakers include Giovana Araújo (KPMG), Ettore V. Biagioni (ALOTHON), Alexandre Borges Silva (Grão Direto), Cyril Camus (CAMUS Group), Camila Farani (Farani Escola de Negócios), Matheus Ganem (SEEDZ), Domingo Lastra, (ADM), Leonardo Lenz Cesar (LiveMode, CazéTV), Alessandro Lombardi (Elea Data Centers), Victor Machado (YouTube Brazil), John M. Malloy Jr. (Redwheel), João Pedro "JP" Thompson (Z1), Christian Telles (Expanding Capital), Alexander Thomson-Payan (TGI), and Amelia Vicini (INICIA Ltd.).

"Babson Connect Worldwide is a catalyst for new ideas, meaningful connections, and bold action," said Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, Ph.D. "Around the world, business leaders are navigating shifting geopolitical landscapes, economic uncertainty, and the challenges of a rapidly changing environment. As the world's leading institution for entrepreneurship education, Babson remains steadfast in our commitment to developing action-oriented entrepreneurial leaders who make a difference around the world."

Outside of the conference panels and keynotes, executive education workshops will be led by Babson faculty members, and cultural treks across Rio de Janeiro will enable conference attendees to explore the Carnival industry, visit the city's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, and embark on a tour of Santa Teresa and the Selarón Stairs.

Each year, BCW rotates locations around the world to unite Babson's extensive network of entrepreneurial leaders and foster meaningful connections that transcend borders and ignite innovation on a global scale. Since its inception in 2015, BCW has convened Babson's global community of more than 47,000 alumni, supporters, and friends from 128 countries.

Learn more at babson.edu/bcw.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 46,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

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Source: Babson College