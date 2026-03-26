Key Points

Block Blast! continues to stand out among the best free mobile games players are turning to across global markets.

Recent coverage of Europe's top free games highlighted the title's popularity in markets including the UK, France, and Turkey.

Its simple mechanics, low-pressure gameplay, and short-session design make it easy to pick up and satisfying to return to.

Hungry Studio today highlighted the continued global appeal of Block Blast!as one of the best free mobile games players are turning to across markets. With strong chart performance and highly accessible gameplay, the title continues to stand out as a free mobile game players choose for both quick breaks and repeat play.

Strong Performance Across Markets

A recent Gamelight roundup based on AppMagic chart data highlighted Block Blast! as the leading free game across multiple European markets, including the UK, France, and Turkey, reinforcing its visibility across regions.

Why Players Keep Choosing Block Blast!

Built around an intuitive "drag-match-clear" gameplay experience, Block Blast! is designed for short sessions that feel easy to start and satisfying to return to. Its simple mechanics, steady progression, and low-pressure pacing have made it a popular game to play on mobile for players looking for a free puzzle experience that is both accessible and relaxing.

"We want Block Blast! to feel easy to start, relaxing to play, and rewarding to come back to," said Jason Wang, VP of Brand Marketing at Hungry Studio. "As we continue to grow across markets, our focus is to keep refining the experience so it fits naturally into everyday moments for players."

About Block Blast!

Block Blast! is a free mobile puzzle game developed by Hungry Studio, built around an intuitive "drag-match-clear" gameplay experience that combines accessibility with strategic depth. In 2025, Block Blast! ranked No.1 worldwide by total downloads, according to AppMagic's 2025 global mobile game download rankings. The game is available in 200+ countries and regions, reaching 70 million daily active users and 300 million monthly active users worldwide. With its simple mechanics and relaxing gameplay, Block Blast! is increasingly recognized as one of the best mobile games and a popular relaxing game to play on mobile today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326424167/en/

Contacts:

Jocelyn Liu

Brand PR Director, Hungry Studio

jocelynliu@hungrystudio.com