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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
70 Leser
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Cyble Secures Dual Industry Honors with Major Wins at Global InfoSec Awards 2026 and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

At the Global InfoSec Awards 2026, Cyble was recognized for:

  • Most Advanced Attack Surface Management
  • Most Advanced Threat Intelligence
  • Publisher's Choice - Brand Protection
  • Publisher's Choice - Endpoint Security

These awards highlight the strength of Cyble's unified cybersecurity platform, spanning attack surface visibility, digital risk protection, and endpoint security for modern enterprises.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Gold recognition underscores Cyble's innovation in AI-driven threat intelligence. At the core of its platform is Cyble Blaze AI, an autonomous, AI-native engine designed to bridge the gap between rising threat volumes and limited analyst capacity. Operating continuously, Blaze AI enhances speed, precision, and resilience across security operations, enabling organizations to act on real-time intelligence and strengthen proactive defense.

"These recognitions reflect the trust our customers place in us and the outcomes we consistently deliver," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyble. "Being acknowledged across multiple cybersecurity domains validates our vision of building a unified, proactive security platform that helps organizations stay ahead of increasingly advanced threats. We remain committed to continuous innovation and delivering measurable security impact for our global customers."

Cyble's recognition comes as cyber threats grow more complex, targeted, and persistent. Organizations across enterprises, government, and critical infrastructure are shifting from reactive defenses to intelligence-driven security strategies. Cyble continues to lead this transformation with advanced AI capabilities, deeper threat visibility, and scalable solutions tailored to evolving global needs.

With a strong focus on innovation, automation, and actionable intelligence, Cyble remains committed to empowering organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and navigate today's dynamic threat landscape.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company providing unified risk intelligence and decision support to enterprises worldwide. Powered by BlazeAI, Cyble's platform integrates data, advanced reasoning, and automation to enable organizations to respond faster and more confidently. Recognized as a top-rated solution on Gartner Peer Insights, Cyble is praised for its actionable insights and robust platform capabilities.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com

Media Contact: enquiries@cyble.com | +1 678 379 3241

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyble-secures-dual-industry-honors-with-major-wins-at-global-infosec-awards-2026-and-cybersecurity-excellence-awards-302726292.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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