You'll Never Feel Unprepared Again: Even Realities G2 Brings Conversation Support Prep Notes to Smart Glasses

From following conversations to owning them

Even Realities launched Even G2 in November 2025, debuting Conversate - an AI agent that helps you summarize conversations, receive helpful suggestions, and respond, in real time. The feedback was clear: people didn't want to just follow conversations better. They wanted to walk in ready.

That's now possible with Prep Notes. Before any meeting, call, or conversation, users can upload any file that might matter. Once active, the glasses surface relevant information in real-time - prep notes, suggested answers, keywords, fact checking - without reaching for your phone or laptop. A tap on the glasses or Even R1 ring can let users switch between live captions, real-time suggestions, and the prep notes they loaded before walking in. Watch updates in the launch video.

Towards a second memory that belongs only to you

Even Realities is not planning to stop. Over time, Even G2 will surface increasingly relevant suggestions and get noticeably better at supporting you throughout your day, much like a companion that learns about you a little more with every conversation. The principle is simple: the more context you give Even G2, the more useful it becomes. Wang is clear that users won't have to wait long: a first iteration is coming in the months ahead.

A world of possibilities, in your field of view

Also announcing today: Even Hub - an open platform that lets developers build directly for Even G2. Users can install apps straight onto their glasses, turning Even G2 from a single device into something far more personal and adaptable.

From ebook readers and breathing exercises to car management and playing chess, the range of what's already available showcases the creativity of the community. "When we opened this up to developers, we saw people imagine things we hadn't thought of ourselves - that's exactly what we wanted," says Wang. "The Even Hub is about making sure the best ideas for what Even G2 can do don't just come from us."

Prep Notes is available in the Even Realities App from March 26. The Even Hub will be available as early as next week.

About Even Realities

Even Realities is a Shenzhen-based technology company building AI-powered smart glasses. Its flagship product, Even G2, is designed around a simple belief: the best technology doesn't demand your attention - it earns it. Even's approach to AI is human-first and privacy-first, built for the world as it is today, not the one being promised for tomorrow.

Contact: pr@evenrealities.com

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