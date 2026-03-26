New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - EisnerAmper, one of the world's largest business consulting firms, is a proud Bronze sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

EisnerAmper joins a prestigious list of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel. The Centri Capital Conference will also welcome a diverse lineup of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others.

"The success of the Centri Capital Conference is made possible by the support of our dedicated sponsors from across the capital markets ecosystem," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are grateful for their partnership as we come together to shape the future of capital markets."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About EisnerAmper

As one of the world's largest business consulting firms, EisnerAmper brings specialized industry knowledge to the tech and life sciences sectors with tailored solutions in tax, audit and additional resources to support companies as they grow. We have a dedicated and agile team of industry professionals who serve the specialized needs of more than 3,300 public and private technology and life sciences companies, as well as investors. Our combined entities include nearly 4,700 employees and over 475 partners. For more information, please visit www.eisneramper.com, and explore our thought leadership resource library at www.eisneramper.com/knowledge-center.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Source: Centri