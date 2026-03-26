The Yacht Club de Monaco celebrates innovation and exploration with the Explorer Awards

MONACO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirit of exploration and innovation took center stage at the sixth edition of the Yacht Club de Monaco Explorer Awards, hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco. The ceremony concluded four days of discussions dedicated to exploration, science and technological innovation, bringing together explorers, scientists and pioneers committed to shaping a more sustainable future.



Opening the evening, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, president of the Yacht Club de Monaco highlighted the deeper meaning behind the event and its mission to encourage discovery and knowledge.



"To explore is to venture beyond known horizons in order to understand what lies beyond. This is the very spirit that brings us here together this evening for the 6th edition of the Yacht Club de Monaco Explorer Awards, which concludes four days of discussions dedicated to exploration, science and innovation," he stated, thanking the Explorers Club of New York and its outgoing president Richard Wiese.



The Prince then referred to record-breaking marine biologist Sylvia Earle, who was sitting in the audience. "The only way we can protect the ocean is by learning to understand it in all its depth," he said from the stage, quoting the scientist.



"The challenges are immense. The territories to be explored are scientific, environmental and technological. Innovation is an essential lever to better observe, understand and protect. This is the very purpose of our initiative 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting', supported by initiatives such as the Sea Index and the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge," he added.

As part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' approach, the YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts recognize owners committed to protecting the oceans.Among the projects recognized during the evening was R/V Plastic Odyssey, an ambitious maritime expedition dedicated to fighting plastic pollution around the world. The initiative uses a research vessel to develop and share practical solutions aimed at reducing plastic waste in regions most affected by the crisis.Its co-founder, Simon Bernard, expressed both pride and emotion while receiving the recognition in the Science & Discovery category."Plastic Odyssey is an expedition aboard a research vessel, and we're working on plastic pollution, on concrete solutions to end this massive issue. We've been traveling around the world, across Africa, South America and Asia. I'm feeling a bit emotional, to be honest, because it all started here. It's a long story with the Yacht Club de Monaco and with Monaco - a long story of support. This is an amazing recognition, honestly."Another highlight of the evening was the recognition of the innovative S/Cat Ganany, the MODX 70 project, a pioneering catamaran designed to redefine sustainability in the yachting sector.The team behind the project explained the philosophy driving the development of the vessel. "We developed a pleasure catamaran with zero fuel on board, no fossil energy, and therefore zero carbon emissions. It's something completely new, but we believe it represents the truly sustainable yachting of the future. We are of course very excited about the award and thankful to the Yacht Club de Monaco," said MODX chief executive officer Franck David. The catamaran won the Technology & Innovation category.The concept behind the vessel was clear from the very beginning. "When we started to develop the MODX 70, on day one we said we wanted a yacht that is truly sustainable. That means zero fuel on board and a yacht able to travel while producing its own energy to go further. That's what we did with this project, and this is our contribution to a more sustainable yachting experience," added Jean Guyon of MODX.By celebrating projects that combine exploration, scientific research and technological innovation, the Yacht Club de Monaco continues to reinforce Monaco's growing role as a global hub for environmental initiatives and forward-thinking maritime solutions.The Yacht Club de Monaco will continue its programme dedicated to superyachts, and in particular onboard professions, with the seventh edition of the Superyacht Chef Competition on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

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