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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 15:48 Uhr
161 Leser
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Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - 1st Interim Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - 1st Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 1 st Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 1 st interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2026 of 3.0625 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 May 2026, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 24 April 2026. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 April 2026.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.comwhere more information on the DRIP is available .

If you hold your shares via an investment platform or nominee arrangement, please contact your platform provider or broker for information on how to reinvest your dividends.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Claire Brazenall
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

26 March 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.