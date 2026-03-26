Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - 1st Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 1 st Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce the 1 st interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2026 of 3.0625 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 May 2026, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 24 April 2026. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 April 2026.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.com where more information on the DRIP is available .

If you hold your shares via an investment platform or nominee arrangement, please contact your platform provider or broker for information on how to reinvest your dividends.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact :

Claire Brazenall

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

26 March 2026