Sustainable Strategies, Guatemala Joins Inogen Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Sustainable Strategies operating throughout LATAM and based out of Guatemala. This strategic addition strengthens our presence in the LATAM region, further expanding our ability to deliver high-quality environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) services through a truly global network of local experts. As our multinational clients continue to grow and evolve, expanding our geographic reach remains a key priority to ensure consistent, on-the-ground support wherever they operate.

With more than 70 Associate companies and over 6,000 consultants worldwide, the Alliance continues to grow as a trusted global partner, connecting regional expertise with global coordination to solve complex challenges. The addition of Sustainable Strategies reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening coverage in key markets, enhancing collaboration across regions, and delivering innovative, locally informed solutions that support sustainable business practices at scale.

Sustainable Strategies is a boutique consulting firm that has been operating throughout Latin America for over 16 years, providing a wide range of consulting to engineering services - Sustainability Strategy and Management Consulting Services, EHS Due Diligence for International Mergers and Acquisitions for financial institutions, Global Sustainability Reporting Services, ESG Responsible Investments, Energy Transition, among others to companies, developers, financial institutions, and other leaders seeking to invest and be competitive in Latin America

"We're proud to announce our integration into Inogen Alliance - a strategic step that strengthens our commitment to building a better tomorrow by harnessing business for positive impact. Together, we bring global expertise to Latin America, helping companies become more competitive, bankable, and sustainable," Nikki Bahr, CEO Sustainable Strategies.

In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance, we follow a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, service offerings, and complementary geographic coverage with our existing companies, with final approval by the Board of Directors. This careful approach ensures that every new Associate enhances the strength, consistency, and collaborative culture that defines Inogen Alliance.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sustainable-strategies-guatemala-joins-inogen-alliance-1152245