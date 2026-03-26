Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Rematch, the sports highlights platform utilizing AI to capture key action moments, has finalized partnerships with Major League Indoor Soccer (MLIS) and Vegas Elite Basketball Club. Both partnerships will launch with onsite activations this weekend in Las Vegas, alongside the 18th Annual Vegas Elite Invitational and the 2026 MLIS Championship weekend.

"This weekend is what it's all about," said Hanna Howard, CEO of Rematch U.S. "Club season tipping off with a program like Vegas Elite sets the tone in the basketball community, and championship weekend with MLIS means we'll see the highest level of play on both the men's and women's side. It's exactly why we built Rematch, to capture and celebrate those moments at every level of the game."

MLIS represents an emerging professional platform for both men's and women's athletes, providing a stage for high-level competition and continued growth of the indoor game. Through this partnership, MLIS teams and fans will utilize Rematch to capture and share highlights across the league, increasing visibility for players, clubs, and the sport itself.

Rematch's platform will also be utilized across MLIS, where both men's and women's teams will use the app to capture highlights and share content with fans nationwide, while also empowering fans to capture their own moments and see them featured and shared by their teams.

"This is an exciting step forward for MLIS," said Bernie Lilavois, MLIS Commissioner. "With Rematch, we have the opportunity to capture and share the moments that make indoor soccer special across the entire league, while bringing fans closer to the game."

Vegas Elite, located in Southern Nevada, is a premier youth basketball club affiliated with the prestigious Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The club will be the first in the state to utilize Rematch's highlight capture technology.

Rematch U.S., headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, continues to expand its national footprint through partnerships with organizations such as Reign Rugby Academy and Girls Soccer Network. Through its partnership with Vegas Elite, Rematch strengthens its presence in basketball at a time when visibility is everything, giving athletes, families, and fans the easiest way to capture and share moments from game-winning three-pointers to high-flying dunks and everything in between.

"We're always looking for ways to better support our players and families," said Brian Sitter, Founder and Executive Director of Vegas Elite. "Rematch gives our athletes a platform to capture, share, and be seen, while helping us create and showcase more content as a program."

The Rematch app is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Rematch Premium is available for $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial. To learn more, visit www.rematch.tv.

###

About Rematch

Rematch is a sports video platform designed to amplify the visibility of athletes and sports at every level. Founded on the belief that every player and every game deserves recognition, Rematch leverages innovative technology to make highlight creation and sharing effortless. Following tremendous success in France, including partnerships with seven sport federations, most notably the French Football Federation, and leading brands such as Nike, Rematch is rapidly expanding its presence in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289977

Source: Rematch