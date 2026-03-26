Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Equity Injection Received by Anglian Water Services Group

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2026

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc: Equity injection received by the Anglian Water Services Group

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc (" AWSF") and Anglian Water Services Limited (" AWS"), the regulated entity that trades as Anglian Water, announce that AWS has today received the first in an expected series of equity injections from the group's holding companies, which includes Osprey Acquisitions Limited (" Midco") and its financing subsidiary, Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc.

Today's £170 million equity injection into AWS forms part of the group's previously announced programme to strengthen its capital structure during the 2025-2030 period (" AMP8") and supports the delivery of its de-gearing strategy.

This equity injection follows the successful raising of £900 million of debt in the sterling public market by Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc since August 2025.

The group continues to target gearing levels of below 75% at Midco level and below 65% at AWS level by the end of AMP8.

For more information please contact:

Jenny Burke, Investor Relations Manager

Jenny.Burke@awg.com / Investors@AWG.com

LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63