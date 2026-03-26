Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Equity injection into the Anglian Water Services Group

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2026

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc: Equity injection into the Anglian Water Services Group

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc (" AWSF") and Anglian Water Services Limited (" AWS"), the regulated entity that trades as Anglian Water, announced today that AWS has today received the first in an expected series of equity injections from the group's holding companies, which includes Osprey Acquisitions Limited and its financing subsidiary, Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc.

This announcement can be found here: Anglian Water Services Financing Plc Announcement.pdf

For more information please contact:

Jenny Burke, Investor Relations Manager

Jenny.Burke@awg.com / Investors@AWG.com

LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87